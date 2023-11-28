LKQ Corporation Announces 3rd Annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ Charitable Program

CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation today announced its 3rd annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ charitable program commencing on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2023, running through Friday, December 8, 2023. The LKQ Community Foundation is committing to donate a total of $1 million to the following philanthropic organizations:



American Cancer Society

BEN Support for Life

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Collision Repair Education Foundation

Environmental Defense Fund

Make-A-Wish

Skills USA

The Ocean Cleanup

UNICEF

United Nations World Food Programme

“I am proud to announce our third annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ program that engages all of our stakeholders globally and gives them an opportunity to provide direction to our charitable efforts,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At LKQ, we are proud to support charitable organizations who help our communities where we live and operate. With everything going on in the world today, it’s important to acknowledge how fortunate we are to be able to celebrate and provide this support.”

As part of this program, each of the ten organizations will receive an initial $50,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $500,000 in funds to be determined based on votes from LKQ team members, customers, and other stakeholders. The Company expects all donations to be paid before year end.

To participate in the LKQ Cares Holiday Vote program and submit your vote, please visit https://forms.office.com/r/s6y64kGpPp or use the QR code below:





About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( www.lkqcorp.com ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact

Sandy Pierantoni

Director, Global Sustainability and VP, LKQ Community Foundation

sjpierantoni@lkqcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5afd0909-2219-498c-b97f-49d94161f83b