Who Says a Salad Can’t be Filling? And Delicious!

The Chopped Leaf's Steak Fajita Salad packs the proteins and all the macros

Oakville, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salads often get a bad rap… they’re too frou-frou, not filling enough, it’s like eating rabbit food. Well, the down-to-earth and delicious salad lineup at The Chopped Leaf, featuring the new Steak Fajita Salad, puts to bed all of those objections!

The Canadian fast casual restaurant chain offers a wide range of customizable salads, bowls and wraps, made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. The Steak Fajita Salad is being featured for a limited time until January 7, 2024. It’s a good source of plant protein on its own; add the steak, and it’s an excellent source of protein.

“Our Steak Fajita Salad will boost your energy and satisfy all your hunger needs – perfect for the holiday shopping season,” said Karen Paradine, head of Marketing, The Chopped Leaf. “This meal contains all 3 macronutrients - carbohydrates, protein and fat. And you can modify or add based on your preferences and tastes, doubling down on the protein, or creating a vegetarian or vegan-friendly version.”

All of the Chopped Leaf’s salads, bowls and wraps can be ordered as suggested, or customized by adding items or modifying to make it your own. The Steak Fajita Salad is made with sour cream & salsa, romaine, avocado, grape tomatoes, black bean corn salsa, red & yellow peppers, tortilla strips and cheddar, plus steak.

“The Steak Fajita Salad tastes great, plus it has so many healthy benefits! It packs the proteins which helps fill you up. Romaine lettuce is not only a functional food, but a superfood, bursting with antioxidants. Avocado supports heart health and the black bean salsa is an excellent source of fibre,” adds Paradine. “If you’re active and looking for higher carbs, order the Steak Fajita as a wrap or bowl. Either way, top it off with one of our proprietary signature dressings, like chipotle lime citrus or chopped balsamic. It’s a delicious lunch or dinner on the go, made with high quality ingredients, and at a great value.”

Find nutritional information for all menu items, restaurant locations and even order online at: https://www.choppedleaf.ca/. Dietary filters help you build a gluten friendly, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free or nut-free option.

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 110 locations across Canada, and is continuing to expand from coast to coast. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious and wholesome bowls, wraps, salads and more, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. We want you to feel good after you eat! The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/. Follow The Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

