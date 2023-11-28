Retrospective Study: Outbreak of Parvovirus B19 in Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study by KSM, the Research and Innovation Center of Israel’s Maccabi Health Services reports a local outbreak of parvovirus B19, demonstrating that Israel is currently (2023) experiencing the largest and longest reported outbreak of B19V to date.

Human parvovirus B19 (B19V) is a single-stranded DNA virus of the family Parvoviridae; for over three decades, it has been a known cause of disease in humans. This viral disease has a wide clinical spectrum, from asymptomatic infection, through to a mild disease and up to a life threatening one. The severity of the disease depends on age, competence of the immune system and pregnancy. In children, the viral infection commonly leads to “erythema infectiosum” (commonly known as fifth disease), a bi-phasic fever and rash illness starting with flu-like symptoms, followed by the classical “slapped cheek” rash. In adults, other types of rashes can be seen, as well as joint manifestations. More rarely, life-threatening complications can occur. Infection with B19V during pregnancy can lead to fetal loss and other fetal complications. While risks exist throughout the pregnancy, they are significantly higher if infection occurs in the first trimester. It is estimated that around half of pregnant women have yet to be infected and are susceptible to infection during pregnancy.

The new retrospective study, published this week, was led by Dr. Patalon at the KSM Research and Innovation Center. It examined the incidence rates of B19V in Israel through analysis of anonymized electronic medical records of 2.7 million individuals between January 2015 and September 2023. The study was approved by a local ethics committee.

The results demonstrated a dramatic sixfold increased risk for B19V infection in 2023 compared to previous studied years (an adjusted incidence rate ratio (IRR) of 6.6 (95% CI 6.33–6.89)). Furthermore, when specifically comparing 2023 to COVID-19 years (2020–2022), the risk for B19V was more than 9 times higher (adjusted IRR climbed to 9.21 (8.66–9.80)).

Apart from the marked increase in incidence, researchers have also found that the known seasonality of B19V infections, existing in previous years and reported in scientific literature, has largely disappeared in the current 2023 surge. Most infections occurred in school-age children (6–11 years old), while pregnant women experienced the most significant rise in B19V, were more than 11 times more likely to be infected in 2023 compared to previous years (an adjusted IRR of 11.47 (9.44–13.97)); most cases were diagnosed during the first trimester.

“Our study demonstrates the significance of intertwining clinical on-the-ground experience and big-data research,” said Dr. Tal Patalon, head of KSM Research and Innovcation Center. “We have seen a rise in Parvovirus in our daily clinical practice, which hadn’t been reported up to that point. Much like COVID-19, first reports always arise from clinical experience, and it is crucial to facilitate fast turnaround between hypotheses in the field, and big-data research and validation. A multi-disciplinary research team is pivotal for true clinical impactful studies; as well as clinicians who are research oriented. We call researchers from around the world to examine whether B19V has increased prevalence in their respective regions, so we could get a better sense of the phenomenon.”

Link to article in Viruses: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/15/11/2261