Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 27, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 28, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Company Name: Kwik Trip, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Fruit cups and trays containing cantaloupe.

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 27, 2023 – Kwik Trip, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cup and tray products listed below because they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh which has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Due to the now expanded recall of fresh, whole cantaloupes by TruFresh, Kwik Trip, Inc. is issuing this recall. Cantaloupes recalled by TruFresh were used as a raw material in Kwik Trip, Inc. fruit cup and tray products listed below.

This recall includes the following fresh-cut fruit cup and tray products containing cantaloupe with sell-by dates of November 4, 2023, through December 3, 2023. Products were distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota.

Product Description Container Size UPC Sell By Date Range MIXED FRUIT CUP 6OZ 39779 00240 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023 CANTALOUPE CUP 6OZ 39779 00213 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023 FRUIT TRAY 16OZ 39779 00248 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the fruit cup and tray products listed above to date.

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.

Some consumers freeze cantaloupe for later use. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.

If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.

Kwik Trip, Inc. takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 608-781-8988.