Woman To Woman Network Hosts Successful Conference And Awards In Savannah

Some of the attendees of Woman To Woman Conference, holding the awarded grant check.

Women Honored, Book Signing And One Thousand Dollar Grant Distributed

Woman To Woman Network is a testimony to the power of women, working together, to inspire, empower, and create change.” — Suzanne Peters

SAVANNAH, GA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woman To Woman Network recently held its first annual conference and awards on November 11th, at Hotel Indigo, Savannah Historic District. The event was a resounding success, honoring women who have made significant contributions in their community.

The conference featured several remarkable women from Savannah, including Olga Williams, Lula Wilson, Shemika Simmons, and Sally Ann Gray, who were recognized for their outstanding work and dedication.

The event included two book anthologies, with signings by some of the authors, comprising Jenise Albritton, Jennifer Johnson, LaCaria Moore of the She Owned Her Story book, and Fawn Dyer and Sabrina Williams of the Take Your Power Back book.

One of the most special highlights was the awarding of a one thousand dollar grant to Lula Wilson, a to support her purpose driven business endeavors.

Attendees were privileged to hear from two members of The Aunties Real Talk No Chaser, Janie Flowers, and Sharon Simpson, who shared ten vital commandments for conducting a successful business.

Throughout the event, door prizes were handed out, and guests had a fantastic time. Sharon Simpson was also the event's mistress of ceremonies and did an amazing job keeping attendees engaged. Each special moment of the conference was captured by MTD Photography.

Suzanne Peters, the founder of Woman To Woman Network, indicated that this was only the beginning, and her organization plans to do much more to support women in business in their community.

Woman To Woman Network is committed to doing significant work, and their contributions are highly valued by the community. To learn more and get involved with Woman To Woman Network, please visit the organization's website at www.thewomantowomannetwork.com.

The success of the Woman To Woman Conference and Awards is a testimony to the power of women, working together, to inspire, empower, and create change. Congratulations to all the honorees, attendees, and the Woman To Woman Network for a successful event.