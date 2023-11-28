Couple Pleads Guilty to Stealing $30,000+ from Winton Woods School Booster Club

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A married couple accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a Winton Woods booster organization both pleaded guilty in the case, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

C. Michael Trubl and Nancy Trubl faced charges stemming from misuse of the accounts of the Winton Woods Performing Arts Boosters within the Winton Woods City School District.

“They acted in concert to loot club coffers for their own financial gain,” said Yost, whose office is responsible for protecting and regulating the charitable sector. “Bravo to my Charitable Law team for exposing their shameful deceit.”

An investigation by Yost’s Charitable Law Section found that between January 2017 and March 2022, while Nancy Trubl was serving as the organization’s unpaid elected treasurer, the couple withdrew excess cash from the booster’s bank account to pay personal bills and personal living expenses, and made unauthorized personal purchases with a club credit card.

C. Michael Trubl pleaded guilty Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to one count of theft and one count of unauthorized use of property, both fourth-degree felonies, and Nancy Trubl pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft.

A restitution amount has yet to be determined, and sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.

With the nation observing Charity Fraud Awareness Week and the annual Giving Tuesday today, Yost encourages all Ohioans to follow his office’s Good Giving Guidelines.

Ohioans who suspect misuse of charitable funds or fraudulent fundraising activities should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or charitable.ohioago.gov.



–30–



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly May: 614-813-7419