Vistar Media Names Ross McNab as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Revenue Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , announced today it has named Ross McNab as Chief Revenue Officer. McNab joins Vistar from Cardlytics, where he served as Chief Business Officer for four years, successfully steering the company through a period of significant growth.



While at Cardlytics, McNab demonstrated exceptional leadership, overseeing a remarkable 2x growth in revenue despite turbulent market conditions. He brings a wealth of expertise in managing dual-sided marketplaces and cultivating vital relationships.

"As we continue to evolve as a global organization, we are excited to welcome Ross to our executive team as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Michael Provenzano, CEO and Co-founder of Vistar Media. “Ross’s proven track record in driving revenue growth, his global perspective, operational insight and his positive, personable demeanor make him an ideal leader for our client teams."

In his new role, McNab will be responsible for overseeing all revenue streams across the company, with a focus on enhancing the scalability of Vistar's programmatic marketplaces and enterprise software business worldwide. His extensive experience in sales organizations of different sizes, scopes and structures positions him to understand the challenges faced by scaling teams and to propel Vistar to the next level of global strategic partnerships.

"Ross's blend of experience across entrepreneurship, sales and leadership aligns perfectly with our innovative roots as we continue to scale our business. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in our continued success," continued Provenzano.

“Vistar's unique position at the intersection of programmatic marketplaces and enterprise software presents an exciting opportunity for growth, and I am eager to contribute to the company's success,” said McNab. “My goal is not only to drive revenue strategy but also to foster a culture of collaboration and leadership excellence within the organization. Vistar and the industry as a whole are ready to propel the advertising ecosystem to new heights and I am excited to be a part of it.”

McNab's appointment underscores Vistar's commitment to fostering innovation, expanding its global reach, and providing unparalleled solutions to its clients and partners. He will be instrumental in shaping the company's revenue strategy, refining processes, and ensuring seamless execution, driving Vistar’s continued success and growth.

