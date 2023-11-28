Veritext Legal Solutions Announces CLE-Xtreme Day 2023

Company hosts a one-day deep dive into cutting-edge topics on technology, ethics and digital transformation while offering general and ethics CLE credits

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions , the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company is offering four different CLEs during the company’s CLE-Xtreme Day taking place on Friday, December 1, 2023.



The CLEs being offered are:

Groundbreaking Video Technology

Time: Noon EST

The use of audiovisual technology is on the rise, including in litigation. With the increased adoption of remote depositions, video capture of testimony and associated exhibits, litigators can leverage AV evidence more effectively in their cases. From gathering video evidence to creating clips for trial, this session will explore the latest, cutting-edge video technologies available. This CLE offers one general CLE credit.

Social Media: Discovery, Ethics, Evidence & Sanctions

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

According to Westlaw data, social media evidence in cases has tripled in recent years. Discover how this rapidly growing area of communication could affect your cases including topics like the risk associated with social networking, how to capture web evidence, what the ABA has to say and cautions about friending a court official. This CLE offers one ethics credit.

Let’s Get Technical: Data Security Ethics for Law Firms

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Stay secure. Find out how to maintain firm and client confidentiality and avoid accidental or inadvertent disclosure while discussing best practices for protecting private data in a world of rapidly growing information technology. This CLE offers one ethics credit.

From Pages to Pixels: The Evolution of Digital Legal Technology

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Embrace the future with our comprehensive guide to deposition technology. This course offers an in-depth look at the digital transformation in the legal field. Learn about the latest tools and platforms and understand the ethical and security considerations in this digital age. This CLE offers one general CLE credit.

“CLE-Xtreme Day is a program we have been offering for many years which provides legal professionals with the opportunity to get access to relevant education and accreditation,” states Valerie Berger, senior VP of marketing and communications for Veritext. “We are thrilled to be able to bring this to the market and look forward to providing complimentary fresh content and both general and ethics CLE credit to the industry.”

For more information or to register for these CLEs, visit https://www.veritext.com/cle-xtreme/ .

