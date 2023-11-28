Taboola Announces New, Five-Year Deal with NBCUniversal News Group, Including NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and TODAY

NBCU News Group to Continue Optimizing Taboola’s Custom Recommendations Across Several Top U.S. Sites Including NBCNews.com, CNBC.com, MSNBC.com and Today.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new five-year deal with NBCUniversal News Group , the #1 news organization in the U.S. that reaches seven in 10 American adults each month.



Under the new agreement, NBCU News Group will continue to utilize Taboola’s suite of products across its digital properties including NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and TODAY to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue.

NBCU News Group implements Taboola in multiple impactful user touchpoints — from apps, to article pages, and homepages — through offerings including Taboola Feed . Taboola allows NBCU News Group to provide personalized user experiences across all these touchpoints, optimizing content recommendations to improve user engagement.

“NBCUniversal News Group is one of the most iconic, trusted names in media, delivering world-class journalism, including financial and business news, entertainment, politics and more. Supporting its continued growth is a testament to the mutual trust and benefits we’ve developed since 2014,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. “We look forward to continuing to partner and drive growth as we’re looking to create engaging experiences for consumers.”

“We’re pleased to extend and grow our partnership with Taboola and look forward to more continued success together in the coming years,” said Satpal Brainch, Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal News Group.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

