Sage Construction Management launches to deliver powerful pre-construction and project management solutions

Sage Construction Management enhances Sage’s cloud construction portfolio to include complete end-to-end solutions for construction projects of all sizes

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces the launch of Sage Construction Management in Canada. Sage is expanding its construction cloud suite with the addition of cloud pre-construction and project management capabilities to its industry-leading construction portfolio.



“Sage is proud to offer the only true cloud solutions built for construction with full end-to-end capabilities covering preconstruction, operations, and financials,” said Julie Adams, Vice President of Product, Construction and Real Estate, Sage. “Sage has been an industry leader at the forefront of innovation for more than 50 years. The addition of Sage Construction Management further strengthens the depth and breadth of Sage’s construction portfolio and fills an industry need for comprehensive cloud-based solutions that fit the requirements and budgets of smaller contractors and can scale to support their needs as they grow.”



Sage Construction Management is built for collaboration and mobility so that field, office, and external teams can share real-time project information to make quick, informed decisions. The solution is offered with Sage Intacct Construction Financials as an end-to-end suite that enables operational and finance teams to align and work together for improved job profitability.



“The construction industry in Canada is booming, with growing demand and investment across the residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure sectors,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director for Sage in Canada. “Sage Construction Management is designed to address the increasing demand in the industry to manage construction projects of all sizes from start to finish, securely in the cloud.”

Sage Construction Management oversees all project operations from one platform, anytime, anywhere, and on any device, and helps businesses win more work and execute projects more efficiently. “In researching project management solutions, it was clear that this was the package for us,” said Shawn Peterson, office manager at Mid-Atlantic Building Services. “It can take us from the first subcontractor proposal, through to the last pay app with the client. And with everything in one platform, everyone can access what they need in their own individual capacities without the project being disjointed.”



Sage is also offering the Construction Essentials package, which includes Sage Construction Management and Sage Intacct Construction Financials, as an end-to-end suite at a cost-effective price for growing contractors. In addition, Sage Construction Management is available as a standalone preconstruction and project management solution that can easily integrate with other accounting solutions, providing businesses the power and flexibility to choose the right mix of solutions that best meets their needs.



