Varonis Returns to Black Hat Europe 2023: Prevent AI Data Exposure, Play Capture the Flag, and Strengthen Your DSPM

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced its return as a Gold Sponsor at Black Hat Europe 2023, December 4 – 7 in London. Join security experts at stand #509 on Wednesday and Thursday at ExCeL London to hear the latest on generative AI, take a crack at a CTF competition, and learn why Varonis is the world’s leading automated Data Security Platform.



Varonis Highlights at Black Hat Europe 2023:

Capture the Flag: Varonis will host the popular Capture the Flag challenge, with attendees vying to hack a misconfigured CRM. Cloud security experts will be on hand with clues, cheat sheets, and more to help attendees capture all three flags and take home a limited-edition t-shirt.

Attend a Session: “Generative AI Security: Preventing Microsoft Copilot Data Exposure” takes the stage Thursday, December 7 at 12:55 p.m. in Business Hall Theater A. Technical Director Matt Lock will guide you through how to prevent generative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot from creating and exposing your sensitive data.

Meet Varonis in Person: Join the Varonis team at stand #509 for a 1:1 meeting, score some swag, and learn why Varonis is the DSPM solution that goes beyond visibility to automatically fix data exposure across SaaS applications and cloud data stores. Plus, Varonis will also hold a drawing for an attendee to win a Sonos® Era 100 Smart Speaker!

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.



Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

