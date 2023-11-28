CodeLock and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Government and Public Sector Cybersecurity Capabilities

Powerful Secure Software Development Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

ASHBURN, Va. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeLock, Inc., the leading provider of solutions that enhance the security of the software supply chain through secure software development practices, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CodeLock's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading compliance, accountability and security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



"We are excited to join forces with Carahsoft and its reseller partners through this strategic partnership," said Brian Gallagher, CEO and Co-Founder of CodeLock. "We are now able to extend the reach of our patent-pending SaaS solution and empower Government agencies to purchase securely developed and managed software, while complying with new Federal requirements. Together, we can better protect the national software supply chain.”

CodeLock provides comprehensive and user-friendly cybersecurity solutions that ensure continuous software security at the code level. It enables the tracking, tracing, auditing and securing of software development frameworks in adherence with Federal standards such as NIST 800-218 and OMB M-22-18. Available as both a cloud and on-premise installation, CodeLock integrates directly into the current software development process, providing an inviolable network of security sensors.

By appending specialized "digital signatures," CodeLock establishes a chain of custody between developers and their code. This process captures critical data and metadata, providing invaluable insights into the origin, timing and authorship of each line of code. The user-friendly dashboards offer performance metrics that empower agencies to measure, monitor and optimize the entire Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

"With the addition of CodeLock to our offerings, we can help Government agencies and their partners achieve compliance, strengthen accountability and enhance the security of their software development processes, all while reducing costs," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. "CodeLock's innovative solutions align with our commitment to delivering trusted and effective IT solutions to Public Sector agencies. We look forward to working with CodeLock and our reseller partners to enable our customers to meet Federal software supply chain requirements.”

CodeLock's services are now available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, please contact the CodeLock team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or CodeLock@carahsoft.com.

About CodeLock

CodeLock, Inc. is the industry-leading provider of enhancing the security of the software supply chain through secure software development practices, empowering government agencies and commercial organizations to comply with regulations, enhance accountability, and strengthen the security of their software development processes. With its user-friendly UI/UX, CodeLock unlocks the potential of software supply chains by delivering continuous software security at the code level.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio features more than 135 technology vendors. Carahsoft’s dedicated Cybersecurity Team and resellers specialize in providing sales and marketing expertise and training for Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Data Security, Risk & Compliance and more to safeguard organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

