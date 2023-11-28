Arbe Releases its Production Radar Processor, Delivering the Strongest Dedicated Automotive Radar Processing Solution on the Market

Arbe’s Radar Processor is Used for OEM Development Projects and Tier-1 B-Sample Radars



TEL AVIV, Israel, November 28, 2023 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today that it has released the production version of its Radar Processor, which is used for OEM development projects and B-Sample radars with the production functionality of Arbe Tier-1s. Arbe’s Radar Processor complements the company’s production chipset portfolio which already includes production RF chips.

Arbe’s Radar Processor is the strongest solution on the market for automotive radars, with its unprecedented computational abilities it enables the real-time processing of massive amounts of raw data generated by Arbe’s 2,304 virtual radar channel array (48 receive * 48 transmit) in 30 frames per second. Arbe’s chip demonstrates an improvement of 10X in processing power compared to the current strongest radar processor alternatives.

Arbe’s Radar Processor can handle raw data input in a max rate of 28.8 Gbps, which is pre-processed in the Processor, the internal processing is equal to the rate of 3Tbps while the processor’s output reach point-cloud is provided at a rate of up to 1Gbps. This massive amount of data required building a dedicated processor optimized for radar processing while maintaining low power consumption and offering the lowest price per channel.

Arbe’s Processor offers advanced hardware acceleration to offload and optimize the massive radar calculations. With the launch of the new processor, Arbe supports 4 times better range resolution with up to 2K range bins, in comparison to the most advanced solution on the market, one mode configuration for short, mid, and long ranges, and scalability to support both surround imaging radars as well as long range front perception radars.

The processor is designed to support software defined architecture that enables control over Radar parameters like modulation, pre-processing flow, and post processing. A dual core application processor and a dual core DSP with vector unit of 512 bits are available to implement Tier 1 and OEM algorithms. The processor includes a built-in hardware security module, with encryption accelerators, and key management in a secured island. Additionally, the processor provides AI perception capabilities for hardware that can run perception algorithms on the radar, which includes tracker, preparation for sensor fusion, and free space mapping.

“Our powerful Perception Radar solution requires the strongest processing chip on the market today, which we designed at Arbe,” says Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer at Arbe. “Our patented processor has the richest point cloud output that supports the OEMs perception needs while maintaining low power consumption, a feat no other company was able to achieve. Arbe’s sophisticated perception radar remains the only solution that can support the needs of hands-free driving at an affordable price, providing unmatched safety that can scale the industry to autonomy.”

To view a demo of Arbe’s technology in action visit us at CES, Booth #6452, West Hall.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in China, Germany and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the offering and timing thereof, and the expected gross proceeds of the offering. These statements, and other statements including the words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “strategy,” “future,” “will,” “project,” “potential” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties resulting from the October 7th attack upon Israel, conflicts and potential conflicts involving Israel, as well as market acceptance of Arbe’s radar processor and Arbe’s radar processor performing in the manner which Arbe anticipates, and other risks described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Amendment No. 2 to Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Arbe’s Radar Processor Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Attachment