Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,892 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania

AZERBAIJAN, November 28 - 28 November 2023, 10:56

Dear Mr. President.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Albania.

Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our friendly peoples, have strengthened, our mutually beneficial cooperation has developed dynamically.

The establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Albania last year, including our reciprocal visits, gave an impetus to raising our intergovernmental relations to a new level, and expanding our cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen our relations of friendship based on mutual trust and support, and deepen our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Bajram Begaj

President of the Republic of Albania

Baku, 25 November 2023

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more