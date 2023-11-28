Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market to Hit US$ 11.6 billion by 2034 Amid Increasing Applications in Semiconductors and Electronics | Future Market Insights, Inc.

ALD Equipment Market to Reach US$ 11.6 Billion with an 8.90% CAGR by 2034. South Korea's ALD equipment market is set to reach US$ 692.3 million by 2034, with a projected annual growth of 10.5% from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ALD equipment market value is expected to rise from US$ 4.9 billion in 2024 to US$ 11.6 billion by 2034. This demand for ALD equipment is expected to be driven by a promising CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034.



Demand for ALD equipment in high-density and high-performance electronic products like laptops and smartphones is enhancing market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for semiconductor ICs is pushing the manufacturing capacities of semiconductor devices.

ALD-associated research activities that universities and research centers are leading aim to stimulate innovation and new ALD applications. Moreover, rising demand for organic electroluminescent (EL) devices and electric vehicles is expected to push sales of ALD equipment.

Key Takeaways from the ALD Equipment Market Report:

The ALD equipment market in the United States is expected to be valued at US$ 2.1 billion by 2034. Through the forecast period, the market is set to expand at a CAGR of 9%.

The China ALD equipment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2034.

South Korea and Japan are expected to exhibit robust growth, expanding at CAGRs of 10.5% and 10.2%, respectively, through 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom ALD equipment market is set to record a CAGR of 9.7% through 2034.

Based on type, the metal ALD segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.

Research and development facilities are projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.

"The ALD Equipment Market continues to exhibit robust growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced thin film deposition technologies across various industries, our comprehensive market research study underscores the pivotal role played by ALD equipment in semiconductor manufacturing and emerging applications, positioning it as a key player in the global market landscape. With a keen focus on technological advancements and strategic collaborations, the ALD Equipment Market is poised for sustained expansion in the coming years." -says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Strategies Adopted by ALD Equipment Manufacturers:



Key players in the ALD equipment market are adopting inorganic and organic strategies to expand their market reach. Inorganic market strategies include acquisitions, geographical expansion, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. To organically gain a larger market share, key players are working on obtaining various certifications to gain customers’ trust. Additionally, players are focusing on their after-sales service to retain customers.

Market players invest in research and development activities to advance ALD solutions. Moreover, they are working on enhancing applications of ALD equipment.

Leading Key Players:

ASM International

Entegris

Aixtron

CVD Equipment Corporation

Forge Nano Inc.

Beneq Group

Oxford Instruments plc

Arradiance LLC

Veeco Instruments

Lam Research Corporation

Others





Key Developments in the ALD Equipment Market:

In February 2022, Veeco Instruments Inc. revealed that a mask blank distributor to the semiconductor industry had ordered Veeco's IBD-LDD Ion Beam Deposition (IBD) System. This is in response to the increasing demand for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) mask blanks for semiconductor devices related to advanced memory and logic applications. This technology is used to produce large volumes of low-fault EUV mask blanks.

In March 2022, VD Equipment Corporation, a global leader in chemical vapor deposition systems, disclosed that they had received a contractual order from the Georgia Institute of Technology. The contract is intended for the CVD/ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) system. The system is being used to manufacture high-performance battery materials for electric vehicles.

ALD Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Metal ALD

Aluminum Oxide ALD

Plasma Enhanced ALD

Catalytic ALD

Others



By Application:

Research and Development Facilities

Semiconductor and Electronics

Solar Devices

Medical Equipment

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Authored by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

