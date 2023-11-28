Vaxcyte Appoints Jacks Lee to Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced the appointment of Jacks Lee to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Jacks, an accomplished industry leader with extensive biopharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing, supply and operations expertise, to Vaxcyte’s Board of Directors as we continue to realize our mission of developing vaccines to address serious bacterial illnesses,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “Jacks will provide strategic insights across many aspects of our business, including commercialization, supply chain and manufacturing, as we advance our pipeline and work toward the potential global commercialization of our pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidates, VAX-24 and VAX-31.”

“I am honored to join Vaxcyte’s Board of Directors,” said Mr. Lee. “I believe the Company has the potential to deliver a best-in-class PCV franchise and I look forward to sharing my knowledge about the global commercialization and supply of vaccines as the VAX-24 and VAX-31 clinical programs continue to progress.”

About Mr. Lee

Mr. Lee’s esteemed career in the biopharmaceutical industry includes more than 30 years of experience having led global strategic supply and manufacturing operations at leading multi-national pharmaceutical companies, with a significant focus on vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. His experience spans technical, operational and strategic leadership roles in engineering, quality, supply chain and manufacturing. Most recently, Mr. Lee was Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply at Merck & Co., Inc., with responsibility for the division that manufactures and supplies vaccines and biologics globally. Previously, during his nearly 20-year tenure at Sanofi, Mr. Lee held various leadership positions, including Head of Manufacturing Vaccines and Biologics Operations. Mr. Lee earned his Master of Science in Industrial Management from the University of Central Missouri and his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Lee also serves on the Board of Directors of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing PCV being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and is poised to move into Phase 3. VAX-31, the Company’s next-generation, 31-valent PCV candidate, is the broadest-spectrum PCV in the clinic today.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential benefits of VAX-31 and VAX-24, including the ability to deliver potentially best-in-class profiles; the ability of Vaxcyte to develop vaccines that address serious bacterial illnesses; the ability of Vaxcyte to globally commercialize its PCV candidates; the timing of the VAX-24 Phase 3 clinical study in adults; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “potential,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte’s product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities, potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; and sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte’s development programs and other operating expenses. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2023 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date, and readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.

