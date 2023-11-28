IT, SECURITY, AND HIPAA OFFICER EVGIN HEATH AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Evgin Heath, MBA
We are especially pleased when we receive such strong statements of support for our program from people as knowledgeable and skilled in technology, data, and security as Evgin.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Evgin G Heath, MBA of Stamford, CT, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Evgin is the director of information technology and HIPAA security officer at Blythedale Children’s Hospital. She has an extensive background in technology, project management, and data governance across the health sector and in financial services. She served as the chief of staff to the chief information officer at Deutsche Bank (CTAS) and has worked at esteemed institutions like Memorial Sloan-Kettering, where she led a team creating information systems for better care and patient interaction. Evgin earned her BS in computer science from SUNY Oswego and her MBA in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix.
“I highly recommend the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ program offered by the DCRO Institute,” said Ms. Heath. “Because of it, I now have a better understanding of cyber risk as a strategic issue that is not owned solely by Information Technology but by the whole organization. Understanding the risks, establishing priorities, defining roles and responsibilities, and how to plan and react to cyber incidents are all part of cyber risk governance,” she continued. “Using the knowledge I gained in this program, I successfully created a NIST-recommended Cyber Security Framework for my organization.”
"We are especially pleased when we receive such strong statements of support for our program from people as knowledgeable and skilled in technology, data, and security as Evgin," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We know she will be an even stronger business partner with her executive colleagues and in support of her board’s work with the knowledge gained in this program."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
