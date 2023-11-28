Phoenix Group PLC Announces New IPO Date: December 5th, 2023, Following UAE National Day Celebrations

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Group PLC, at the vanguard of cryptocurrency mining, tech, and blockchain innovation, has announced a revised date for its forthcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). This adjustment comes in light of the public holidays declared for the UAE National Day, allowing the nation to commemorate its 52nd anniversary.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has marked December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th as public holidays for the private sector. To honor this occasion and ensure comprehensive participation in the IPO, Phoenix Group PLC has rescheduled its listing date to December 5th, 2023.

Acknowledging National Celebrations

"With profound respect for the UAE's traditions and in celebration of the National Day, we have moved our IPO date to December 5th," stated Bijan, Group CEO of Phoenix Group PLC. "This alignment with our national festivities affirms our deep respect for the UAE's heritage and commitment to its future."

Investor Guidance

Phoenix Group PLC advises all interested investors and parties to take note of the new IPO date. The company is dedicated to facilitating a seamless transition and will provide full support to stakeholders during this period.

Anticipation for the New IPO Date

The change in schedule has not dampened the enthusiasm for Phoenix Group PLC's imminent IPO. "We anticipate a warm reception from investors when we list on ADX this December 5th," added Munaf, Group MD of Phoenix Group PLC. "Our team is ready to capitalize on the momentum and interest we've built up for this momentous occasion."

About Phoenix Group PLC

Phoenix Group PLC is an industry leader in Cryptocurrency Mining, Tech, and Blockchain, renowned for its innovative solutions that drive the digital finance sector forward. The company has successfully developed and implemented proprietary blockchain technologies and advanced crypto mining operations globally, establishing itself as a trusted entity in the tech space. As Phoenix Group prepares for its listing on the ADX under the trading symbol PHX, it is poised to leverage its accomplishments to expand further and continue its trajectory of innovation and growth within the global digital economy.

