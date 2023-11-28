Vacuum-Sealed Packaging Market Size worth US$ 20.1 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Vacuum-Sealed Packaging Aligns with the Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Solutions. Vacuum-sealed Packaging Market to Register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vacuum-sealed packaging market is poised for significant growth, with the global market size projected to reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2024. The vacuum-sealed packaging sales are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the vacuum-sealed packaging demand is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 20.1 billion.



Forces Steering the Evolution of Vacuum-sealed Packaging Applications

Vacuum-sealed packaging reduces food waste, which aligns with environmentally conscious practices as sustainability plays a significant role in consumer decisions. The vacuum-sealed packaging market is expanding due to environmentally friendly packaging materials developments.

By limiting exposure to oxygen, moisture, and other environmental elements that can cause spoiling and deterioration, vacuum-sealed packaging helps increase the shelf life of various products. It is significant because it is going to boost vacuum-sealed packaging demand for perishable goods.

Vacuum-sealed packaging protects against outside factors like moisture, dust, and other things. This barrier of protection aids in preserving the products' quality and guarantees that they reach customers in a suitable condition, increasing vacuum-sealed packaging sales.



Key Takeaways

The food segment in the end-use category is to grab a share of 48.9% from 2024 to 2034.

In the material category, the polyethylene (PE) segment to acquire a market share of 41.7% between 2024 and 2034.

The sales of vacuum-sealed packaging in the United States are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 2.7% by 2024.

The market in Germany is to develop at a CAGR of 3% through 2024.

The demand in the United Kingdom is to grow at a rate of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

China sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.9% until 2034.

India industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2024.

Australia sales are to soar at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2024 and 2034.

Japan market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% by 2024.

North America market to grab a share of 26.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Europe to acquire a market share of 22.7% between 2024 and 2034.



“Rising customer demand for more extended product shelf lives presents a strong trajectory in the constantly evolving vacuum-sealed packaging market. Sustainability and freshness become relevant and evident in the trend. To remain profitable and competitive in a dynamic market, vacuum-sealed packaging manufacturers employ creative solutions to take advantage of shifting consumer preferences.” - Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights.

Restraints Impacting the Adoption of Vacuum-sealed Packaging Technologies

Vacuum-sealed packaging systems frequently need a significant upfront investment in equipment and technology to be put into place. Smaller vacuum-sealed packaging companies may find it challenging to implement vacuum-sealed packaging solutions due to the associated costs.

The correct operation and maintenance of vacuum-sealed packaging machinery can necessitate specialized personnel due to its complexity. The intricacy of vacuum-sealed packaging may present obstacles concerning employee training and maintaining uniform performance, resulting in elevated operational expenditures.

Following legal requirements and ensuring vacuum-sealed packaging satisfies quality and safety standards can be challenging. The vacuum-sealed packaging businesses must navigate various measures to guarantee compliance, which can be difficult in environments with different regulatory frameworks.



Market Spotlight of Vacuum-sealed Packaging in Asia Pacific

The substantial food and beverage sector and rising consumer awareness of food safety are propelling the growth of the vacuum-sealed packaging market in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific's demand for vacuum-sealed packaging solutions is growing due to increased urbanization and a rise in e-commerce.

An in-depth Look at Market Trends of Vacuum-sealed Packaging in North America

The demand for vacuum-sealed packaging is expanding steadily in North America owing to a trend toward environmentally friendly packaging options and a greater focus on prolonging the shelf life of perishable items.

The pharmaceutical industry's growing adoption of vacuum-sealed packaging is another important factor influencing the structure of the North America market.

Market Dynamics of Vacuum-sealed Packaging in Europe

The Europe vacuum-sealed packaging market strongly emphasizes reducing food waste, and the packaging sector works together to find creative, environmentally friendly ways to solve environmental issues.

The adoption of vacuum-sealed packaging is prevalent, primarily due to the strict regulations in Europe concerning food safety and packaging materials.

Key Players

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Winpak Ltd.

Klöckner Pentaplast

Allfo GmbH & Co. KG

Nemco Machinery A/S

Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd.

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

The Vacuum Pouch Company Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The leading vacuum-sealed packaging manufacturers are attempting to expand their capabilities and sales to meet the emerging demand. To increase their resources through mergers and acquisitions, the key players create new products to satisfy market demands. The vacuum-sealed packaging vendors are improving their facilities to meet the demand.

Recent Advancements

Amcor plc increased its presence in Europe in August 2022 when it bought a state-of-the-art flexible packaging facility in the Czech Republic.

Klockner Pentaplast increased its capacity in April 2022 at its Beaver location by adding rPET/PET capacity, which can help the company's growth in the North America market for sustainable healthcare and food packaging.

Key Segments

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Other

By Product Type:

Pouches and Bags

Films

By End Use:

Food

Non-Food

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

