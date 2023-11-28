Optery Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech for Security and Privacy

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , the first company to offer a free service for finding your personal information on hundreds of data broker websites, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data. Optery was recognized as a winner in the Security and Privacy category.

This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. Each of these technological developments is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale.

Serving both individuals and enterprises, Optery distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. The robust platform equips individuals and businesses with an effective defense against the escalating threats of PII-based attacks such as phishing, social engineering, identity theft, doxing, and harassment, and has set a new standard for personal data removal in the security industry.

Optery’s approach goes far beyond just removing personal information from the Internet and encompasses data rights management, including the automated delivery of data rights requests backed by privacy laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Optery has a vision for a safer world through data privacy and empowers individuals to control their information at scale.

“We are honored to be recognized as a winner in the security and privacy category for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech,” said Lawrence Gentilello, CEO and Founder of Optery. "This recognition underscores Optery's pivotal role in safeguarding the security and privacy of individuals and enterprises, and highlights the impact of our unique approach to data rights management. From supporting families seeking to remove their home address from the internet to supporting businesses focused on eliminating gaps in the security posture of their employees and customers, we continuously strive to innovate and make data control effective and accessible for everyone. We extend our congratulations to all honorees and remain incredibly excited about our contributions to the advancement of personal data rights and protection."

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2023/2024 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 5.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service is used to prevent threats like phishing, social engineering, identity theft, harassment and physical violence. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security certification, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022 and 2023, and received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023. Tens of thousands of users rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. Learn more at http://www.optery.com .