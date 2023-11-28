BairesDev Named Finalist at the Women in Tech Global Awards 2023

The WomenTech Network recognized Rocio Belfiore, BairesDev's CIO, for her commitment to innovation, leadership in technology projects, and influence within the industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, was recognized as a finalist by the WomenTech Network, a community with more than 6,000 ambassadors from 172 countries.

Among 1,183 contestants from 128 countries in 16 categories, Rocio Belfiore , BairesDev's Chief Innovation Officer, was named finalist in the Global Technology Leadership Award category . Belfiore stands out for her innovative contributions, ranging from machine learning algorithms to big data solutions.

"As a finalist in the Women in Tech Global Awards, I am thrilled to represent the innovative spirit and dedication of our team at BairesDev," said Belfiore. "Our commitment to diversity is not just a policy but a driving force behind our creative problem-solving. We leverage the unique perspectives of our diverse workforce to develop cutting-edge software solutions, demonstrating that inclusive practices lead to exceptional results."

One of Rocio's most impactful projects has notably improved BairesDev’s sales outreach process by reverse-engineering client value, pinpointing the most crucial market variables. This innovation led to a 25% faster outreach process, yielding 30% more successful deals and generating an additional $50 million in earnings for BairesDev.

"Innovation thrives where diversity and inclusion flourish. At Women in Tech, we're not just building networks; we're nurturing a community where the voices of women are integral to shaping the future of technology,” said Anna Radulovski, CEO and Founder of WomenTech Network.

BairesDev is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, empowering talented individuals to excel. For more information about Diversity and Inclusion at BairesDev, visit www.bairesdev.com/diversity-inclusion/

