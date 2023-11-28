iCAD’s AI-powered solutions to Help Accelerate Breast Cancer Detection in New Collaboration with GE Healthcare

Key apps from the iCAD Breast Health Suite are now integrated with GE HealthCare’s new MyBreastAI Suite*



AI applications streamline workflow and support clinicians in delivering more personalized breast care, including cancer detection, density assessment, and recommendations

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader in innovative cancer-detection solutions, today announced that key artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions from iCAD’s ProFound Breast Health Suite are the first applications to be offered in GE HealthCare’s new MyBreastAI Suite* offering.

As breast cancer becomes the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, iCAD’s AI solutions are integral to addressing critical issues in breast imaging - such as access, burnout, variability, equity, and cost. GE HealthCare’s MyBreastAI Suite, with iCAD's three key AI-enabled solutions from iCAD, aims to streamline workflow and help clinicians in accelerating breast cancer detection and delivering more personalized and effective breast care.

“iCAD has been collaborating with GE HealthCare for more than 20 years and this latest offering is a powerful affirmation of our shared mission to advance breast health,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “Our ProFound AI DBT technology is a cornerstone of AI-enabled solutions and is now offered as part of GE HealthCare’s MyBreastAI Suite to seamlessly deploy AI to breast imaging workflow to help enhance the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer while optimizing workflow efficiency to ultimately, help elevate patient care outcomes globally.”

MyBreastAI Suite provides an all-in-one platform that can seamlessly deploy AI to breast imaging workflow. The first three AI applications to be offered as part of the initial release include the following solutions from iCAD:

ProFound Detection, AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT): A high-performing, deep-learning AI workflow solution that rapidly evaluates 3D mammograms to detect malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications with unrivaled accuracy, 2x enhanced clinical performance compared to other AI platforms 1 . Providing Lesion Scores and Case Scores, ProFound Detection aids in clinical decision-making, workload prioritization, and could help reduce burnout.

. Providing Lesion Scores and Case Scores, ProFound Detection aids in clinical decision-making, workload prioritization, and could help reduce burnout. SecondLook for 2D Mammography: Utilizes AI to identify potential cancers in 2D mammography, marking suspicious areas promptly and clearly.

PowerLook Density Assessment: Automates breast density evaluation, providing an objective, reproducible measure that is crucial for personalized screening recommendations.



"Key AI-powered solutions from iCAD’s ProFound Breast Health Suite are the first applications to be integrated with GE HealthCare’s MyBreastAI Suite which is an exciting way to advance our ongoing collaboration to continue deliver breast cancer detection and diagnostic innovation," continued Brown.

Clinical studies have demonstrated that the use of iCAD’s ProFound AI solutions can significantly improve reading sensitivity and specificity, as well as reduce reading times, thus enhancing clinical decision support and workflow efficiency for radiologists. Specifically, ProFound AI offers clinically proven time-saving benefits to radiologists, including a reduction of reading time by 52.7%, thereby halving the amount of time it takes radiologists to read 3D mammography datasets. Additionally, ProFound AI for DBT improved radiologist sensitivity by 8% and reduced unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2%.2

MyBreastAI Suite, featuring key iCAD AI-enhanced solutions, will be available first in the United States and distributed, installed, and supported by GE HealthCare as part of their Senographe Pristina mammography portfolio.

This announcement coincides with GE HealthCare’s and iCAD’s presence at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago as it unveils new research evaluating its ProFound AI in breast cancer risk detection and heart disease.

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. The ProFound Breast Health Suite is cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and has received CE mark and Health Canada licensing. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

Media Contacts:

iCAD

Media inquiries: pr@icadmed.com

Investor Inquiries: ir@icadmed.com

1https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfpmn/pmn.cfm. Accessed 1-20-23. FDA 510K submissions K182373 (iCAD), K201019 (Hologic) and K193229 (ScreenPoint).

2Conant, E. et al. (2019). Improving Accuracy and Efficiency with Concurrent Use of Artificial Intelligence for Digital

Breast Tomosynthesis. Radiology: Artificial Intelligence.

*MyBreastAI suite is a commercial offering that includes an AI platform optimized for Mammography, ProFound Detection for DBT, SecondLook for 2D Mammography and PowerLook® Density Assessment. These three applications are provided by iCAD. MyBreastAI Suite is compatible with the latest versions of iCAD, Inc. as of November 14, 2023.