Korro Bio Appoints Dr. Rachel Meyers to Board of Directors

Biotech veteran brings more than two decades of life science experience to Korro’s Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform, today announced the appointment of Rachel Meyers, PhD, to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Rachel is one of the pioneers in advancing LNP and conjugate-based oligonucleotide therapies to the clinic and generating regulatory approvals,” said Ram Aiyar, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Korro. "With over two decades of research, development and leadership experience in RNA-based medicines, Rachel’s insights and perspectives will further strengthen our ability to leverage our RNA editing platform. We are excited to welcome her to the Board and look forward to working closely with her as we advance our lead product towards the clinic."

Dr. Meyers is a seasoned biotechnology veteran whose experience in life sciences spans over two decades. Most recently, Dr. Meyers served as Chief Scientific Officer of Faze Medicines. Previously, she was an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Third Rock Ventures. Before that, Dr. Meyers held multiple leadership positions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for over 13 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Research and RNAi Lead Development.

Rachel completed her post-doctoral training at Harvard University and holds a PhD in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BA in Biochemistry from Brandeis University.

“I've always held a strong conviction in the transformative potential of RNA for pioneering therapies that target the root causes of diseases. Joining the Board of Directors of Korro, a company leading the way in advancing this field, is very exciting,” said Dr. Meyers. “I am impressed with Korro’s technology and leadership team, and I look forward to working with them to execute on the company’s goal to radically transform the treatment paradigm for both rare and prevalent diseases.”

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro Contact Information

Investors

IR@korrobio.com

Media

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com