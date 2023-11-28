POLAR POWER AWARDED FIRST PLACE FOR PRESENTATION AT THE GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE DURING LPG WEEK 2023 IN ROME, ITALY

“NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR LPG SOLAR HYBRID SYSTEMS IN TELECOM AND OTHER MARKETS (REPLACING DIESEL AND COAL)” NOW AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC AT POLARPOWER.COM

GARDENA, CA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (“Polar Power” of the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup, and solar hybrid power solutions, announces CEO, Arthur Sams’ presentation at LPG Week 2023 in Rome Italy took first place in the Global Technology Conference, as voted by attendees.

Polar Power presented opportunities to the audience for immediate and large-scale distribution of LPG and natural gas along with value added services. Discussion topics included barriers and solutions for market entry, the correct technologies required for success and the causes behind past market and applications that have failed, and the concept of combining LPG/NG with solar generating low cost and sustainable electrical power.

Market barriers to LPG as a preferred fuel over diesel were attributed to the lack of market awareness and participation on the part of LPG industry and customers concern over LPG availability.

Technology discussions included the advantages of LPG over diesel, DC vs AC generators, prime power generators vs backup generators, optimum hybrid systems incorporating solar and LPG/NG.

The LPG producers and distributors have focused their marketing efforts on applications relating to cooking, heating, fuel for trucks and automobiles, and backup generators for home and office and this has been carried on for many decades. Overlooked was the market for generating electric power for prime power using generators less than 50 kW for telecommunications, nano grids, bad grids, and EV charging, which are applications presently dominated by diesel as a fuel.

Arthur Sams, CEO of Polar Power commented, “This award, which is quite an honor for us, drew critical attention to Polar Power’s products and services and resulted in numerous introductions to key players in the LPG distribution market. Currently resistance to using clean fuel for electric power generator is driven by the customers’ concern over fuel availability and delivery. As a result of our participation at this event we can now introduce our customers to reliable and lower cost sources of fuel. Our technology-driven products are suited to run on diesel or LPG/NG, and we share an exciting vision of proliferation of clean fuels throughout our served markets with the world’s leading telecom, power, and other industrial service providers. This technology platform gives us a competitive advantage as one of the first movers in this emerging market for 50 kW DC clean fuel prime power systems.”

The award-winning presentation is currently available at https://polarpower.com/tech-presentations/.

About LPG Week:

LPG Week travels the globe annually, bringing together CEOs of major LPG companies, government ministers and representatives of major intergovernmental organizations and media, to explore the LPG business, discuss its growth potential and forge new business relationships. For more information, please visit https://www.lpgweek.com/.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar Power’s systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com. or follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/.

Investor Relations Contact:

At CORE IR

Peter Seltzberg, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Advisory

516-419-9915

peters@coreir.com

At Polar Power Inc.

IR@PolarPowerinc.com

Attachment