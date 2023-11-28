Expert Insights Recognizes JumpCloud as “Top Solution” Provider in Six Categories

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been awarded the prestigious "Top Solution" award in six categories from Expert Insights for its mobile device management (MDM), single sign-on (SSO), privileged access management (PAM), identity and access management (IAM), Zero Trust security, and business password management solutions.



“All of us at JumpCloud are excited to receive this recognition and honor from Expert Insights,” said Eric Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud. “Earning a total of six awards that recognize different aspects of our platform validates the strength of our product, the breadth of our technology and product innovation, and the business impact we have on our customers.”

Expert Insights' "Top Solutions" awards represent a culmination of rigorous evaluations across multiple categories. These awards reflect JumpCloud's exceptional product performance, extensive product visibility, and prominent market position as recognized in Expert Insights' in-depth technical reviews.

All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their outstanding features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets, and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.

"We are thrilled to unveil our list of the 'Top Solutions' for Winter 2023, highlighting the extraordinary innovation in the B2B technology landscape,” said Craig MacAlpine, CEO and founder, Expert Insights. “These awards celebrate leading solutions across more than 40 product categories, based on our own technical analysis and the engagement of thousands of enterprise tech professionals that use Expert Insights to research solutions each month.” JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be centrally managed while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. JumpCloud empowers organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing SSO, multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, patch management, MDM, password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud provides flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and patched-together legacy IT infrastructure that is ill-fitted to meet today’s IT needs.

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is a distinguished online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and the US. Serving business owners, IT administrators, and users, over 85,000 visitors use Expert Insights every month for solution research. With extensive coverage of software categories, including buyer's guides, weekly interviews, and expert-authored technical product reviews, Expert Insights is the ultimate resource for researching and comparing B2B technologies.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

