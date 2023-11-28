Ambulatory Surgical Center Market 2023-2030: Top Manufactures, Market Size, Applications and Future Prospects by 2030
Ambulatory Surgical Center Market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.BURLINGAME, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are modern medical facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. ASCs help reduce waiting times and promote competition by allowing patients to choose their preferred center and physicians.
Market Dynamics:
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, neurological and cancer disorders is a major driver of the ambulatory surgical center market. According to WHO, chronic diseases accounted for 71% of global deaths in 2019. Obesity levels have also increased significantly worldwide, raising risk of various health conditions. In addition, growth of the geriatric population prone to degenerative illnesses and accidents is expected to propel the number of surgeries performed in ASCs. Further, changing reimbursement policies favoring outpatient care and adoption of advanced minimally invasive techniques are projected to boost market revenue during the forecast period.
Major companies in Ambulatory Surgical Center Market are:
✤ AmSurg Corp.
✤ HCA Holdings Inc.
✤ Tenet Healthcare
✤ Surgical Care Affiliates Inc.
✤ Surgery Partners
✤ Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America
✤ Heathway Medical Group
✤ Community Health Systems Inc.
✤ Vision Group Holdings.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Increasing Number of Outpatient Surgical Procedures Adopted is Driving the Growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market
The increasing adoption of outpatient surgical procedures is one of the major drivers for the growth of ambulatory surgical centers market. Ambulatory surgical centers allow commonly performed surgical procedures to be conducted in an outpatient setting rather than requiring an overnight hospital stay. More and more commonly performed procedures such as cataract surgery, gastroscopy, colonoscopy, and orthopedic procedures are being shifted from inpatient to outpatient settings. This is due to various factors such as lesser costs involved, reduced risks of hospital acquired infections, and improved patient convenience. Additionally, there has been an overall increase in the number of surgical procedures performed globally due to the growing elderly population and increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. This rising surgical volume is directly contributing to the increasing revenue stream of ambulatory surgical centers.
Growing Preference for Cost-Effective Alternatives is Driving More Patients and Payers Towards Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Ambulatory surgical centers are a more cost-effective alternative compared to inpatient hospital settings for commonly performed surgical procedures. On average, ambulatory surgical centers can provide surgical services at approximately 60% lower costs than hospital outpatient departments. The lower overhead costs associated with ambulatory surgical centers allow them to offer surgical treatment at reduced prices. This cost advantage is a major attraction for both patients and healthcare payers such as private insurance companies and government agencies. As healthcare spending continues to rise globally, there is increasing pressure to reduce medical costs wherever possible. The growing preference for more affordable healthcare is encouraging more patients and payers to opt for ambulatory surgical centers over costly inpatient settings. This favorable demand environment is significantly contributing to the ongoing expansion of the ambulatory surgical centers market.
Shortage of Healthcare Personnel is a Major Restraining Factor for the Market Growth
The shortage of healthcare personnel, especially surgeons and nurses, is posing challenges for the sustainable growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market. Attracting and retaining qualified personnel is becoming increasingly difficult, especially in certain specialty areas and remote/rural regions. The demanding work schedules and stressful working conditions in ambulatory surgical centers sometimes discourage healthcare professionals. Additionally, many of them are exploring more lucrative opportunities in inpatient hospital settings or specialized services. This shortage limits the potential expansion of services and facilities in ambulatory surgical centers. It also negatively impacts critical aspects such as timely availability of necessary surgical expertise, case volumes, staffing ratios, and quality of services. The intense competition for experienced healthcare workforce further exacerbates personnel shortages, which remains a notable restrictive factor for the industry.
Emergence of Hybrid Ambulatory Surgical Centers Offers Viable Growth Opportunities
The emergence of hybrid ambulatory surgical centers that provide both outpatient surgeries as well as short inpatient stays is opening up new opportunities for market expansion. Several healthcare companies and physician groups are now setting up hybrid centers to capitalize on this evolving integrated care model. Hybrid centers allow conducting more complex surgeries by providing observation or brief inpatient recovery options along with conventional outpatient services. This unique value proposition addresses the limitations faced by regular ambulatory centers. It enables expanding the range of treatable surgical cases. At the same time, hybrid centers leverage the lower cost structure of ambulatory facilities. Their ability to cater to higher acuity cases while maintaining affordability is gaining momentum among all stakeholder groups. As healthcare shifts more towards convenient, affordable, and value-driven models, hybrid ambulatory surgical centers are strongly positioned to witness steady growth going forward.
Emergence of Integrated Healthcare Delivery Models is Transforming the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Landscape
There is a progressive transition towards more integrated healthcare delivery systems globally. Major industry trends such as increasing consolidation, strategic partnerships, and healthcare reimbursement reforms are encouraging integration between various care settings. Ambulatory surgical centers are proactively collaborating and aligning with providers across the healthcare continuum including hospitals, physician practices, specialized centers, and payers. This helps curb redundancies, streamline referrals, improve care coordination, and enhance the patient experience. For example, many leading hospital chains are investing in affiliated ambulatory surgery chains. At the same time, ambulatory companies are integrating with multi-specialty clinics and specialized centers.
Highlights of the global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market report:
→ This analysis provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), using 2021 as the base year. It also covers the global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market in-depth.
→ It offers enticing investment proposition matrices for this sector and explains the likely future growth of key revenue streams.
→ Additionally, this study offers crucial insights into market forces, limitations, opportunities, new product introductions or approvals, market trends, regional perspective, and competitive tactics used by top rivals.
→ Based on the following factors: company highlights, product portfolio, significant highlights, financial performance, and strategies, it covers key players in the global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market.
→ Marketers and company leaders will be able to make wise decisions about next product launches, type updates, market expansion, and marketing strategies thanks to the insights from this research.
→ A wide spectrum of industry stakeholders are covered by the global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market research, including investors, vendors, product producers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
→ The many strategy matrices used in researching the global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market will aid stakeholders in making decisions.
The research was developed through the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from multiple sources on the parent market. Additionally, analysis has been done of the economic circumstances and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market, along with the present impact, so as to develop strategic and informed projections about the scenarios in the market. This is mostly due to the developing countries’ unmet potential in terms of product pricing and revenue collection.
Key Questions Answered In The Report:
• Which regional market will experience the greatest and most rapid growth?
• Who are the top five Ambulatory Surgical Center Market players?
• How will the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market evolve over the next six years?
• What application and product will dominate the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market?
• What are the market drivers and constraints for Ambulatory Surgical Center Market?
• What will be the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market’s CAGR and size during the forecast period?
