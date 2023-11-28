PRIB: Senate adopts resolution expressing condolences on the death of former Japan House Speaker

PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 28, 2023 Senate adopts resolution expressing condolences on the death of former Japan House Speaker The Senate adopted on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 a resolution expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the death of Hiroyuki Hosoda, former speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan. Senate Resolution No. 869 was authored by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva. All Senators present were made co-authors of the resolution. "We remember the speaker for his warmth and kindness and his eager commitment to building a strong connection with our country," Zubiri said in his sponsorship speech. "We commit to continuing his work of strengthening the friendship between our countries, Japan and the Philippines. Once again, our deepest condolences to the family of speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda and to the Japanese parliaments," the Senate President said. Hosoda, former Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, passed away on November 10, 2023 at the age of 79. Hosoda was born on April 5, 1944 in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture to Kichizo Hosoda, former Transport Minister and Member of the House of Representatives of Japan. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Tokyo. He was a long-time member of the House of Representatives, having held this post since 1990 and became Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General during the time of Prime Minister Taro Aso and led the Hosoda faction of the LDP of Japan from 2014 to 2021. Prior to his election as Member of the House of Representatives from Shimane Prefecture, Speaker Hosoda held various posts in the Japanese government, first of which was in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry in 1967, then as Minister of State for Okinawa and Northern Territories Affairs, Chief Cabinet Secretary in 2004 and Speaker of the House of Representatives from November 2021 to October 2023, where he was also engaged in parliamentary diplomacy. He resigned as Speaker of the House of Representatives last month due to health reasons. Speaker Hosoda's government career spans a total of 50 years, interrupted only when he served as secretary to his father, former Transport Minister, from 1986 to 1990. During the Senate parliamentary visit to Japan in April 2023, Speaker Hosoda warmly received the delegation composed of Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Sonny Angara, Imee Marcos, Pia S. Cayetano, Sherwin Gatchalian, Grace Poe, Nancy Binay, Mark Villar, and Lito Lapid. "The passing of a dedicated public servant and leader of the Japanese government is a great loss to the Japanese nation and leaves an irreplaceable void," the resolution stated.