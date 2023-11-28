Wemade to support blockchain gaming ecosystems growth in Dubai and the UAE through collaboration with Dubai Chambers

Henry Chang, the CEO of leading South Korea-based gaming giant Wemade met with H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, to discuss a broader scope for future collaboration.

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Chang, the CEO of leading South Korea-based gaming giant Wemade met with H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, to discuss a broader scope for future collaboration. Wemade is the first and biggest Korean game developer to establish talks with Dubai Chambers for broad plans to contribute to game development industry initiatives. The meeting between CEO Chang and Dubai Chambers’ President and CEO H.E. Lootah marks the next phase of Wemade's efforts to support and grow blockchain gaming ecosystems in Dubai and the UAE.

Wemade CEO Henry Chang (left) meets with Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers (right)

As an advocate for the interests of Dubai’s business community, Dubai Chambers serves as a bridge connecting the local business community with Dubai’s dynamic government and is committed to ensuring a thriving environment in which businesses can flourish. The chamber seeks to facilitate and improve the ease of doing business in the emirate and advance Dubai’s position as a highly competitive global commercial centre.

“The UAE is among the most dynamic regions building the next generation of games and gaming industry talent with Dubai and key stakeholders including Dubai Chambers playing an important role," said Henry Chang, CEO, Wemade. “Wemade will focus on working with Dubai Chambers to explore how we can contribute our expertise and technology to support key initiatives including the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033.”

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: "We are pleased to initiate this collaboration with Wemade, which will contribute to driving innovation in the UAE’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Dubai's growing influence in the global gaming and blockchain arenas reflects our dedication to fostering an ecosystem that is rich in technological expertise. We remain committed to further strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global hub at the heart of the digital economy.”

Unveiled recently by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 set out major industry goals. These are: to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry; generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector; significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy; and increase the GDP by approximately US$1 billion by 2033.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader and innovator in game development, Wemade is now leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the global games industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade is building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. This includes WEMIX PLAY, the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform which can transform games of every genre into blockchain games. https://www.wemix.com/communication.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit: www.dubaichambers.com



