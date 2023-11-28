QuantGate Systems Inc. Announces API Connection to Coinbase Exchange, Enhancing Crypto Trading Opportunities for Pilot Trading

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI), a leading player in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) fintech solutions sector, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its flagship product, Pilot Trading. Users can now seamlessly trade cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Exchange directly from within the Pilot Trading app. Coinbase is one of the world's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchange platforms.



As the crypto market continues to experience exponential growth, this strategic connection through the Coinbase Exchange API propels QuantGate and its flagship product, Pilot Trading, into an even stronger position within the burgeoning crypto trading ecosystem.

The global crypto trading market has witnessed remarkable expansion, with a total market capitalization reaching $1.08 trillion www.coingecko.com, and growing numbers of traders seeking opportunities within the crypto space.

QuantGate's Pilot Trading platform will extend its capabilities to analyze and provide real-time insights via Pilot Trading. Crypto trading has emerged as one of the most exciting and dynamic categories analyzed by Pilot Trading. With real-time market signals and insights, traders will benefit from data-driven decision-making, with the potential to enhance their crypto trading experiences and outcomes.

Commenting on this important capability, QuantGate Systems Inc.'s CEO, Allan Bezanson, stated, “We are thrilled to add the Coinbase Exchange API to our unique AI-driven Pilot Trading. Adding Coinbase, a pioneer and leader in the crypto space, to our existing list of linked brokers and exchanges allows us to provide our unique AI insights enabling users to make informed trading decisions.”

Coinbase's reputation for security and reliability, coupled with QuantGate's cutting-edge AI technology, will create a synergy that empowers traders to navigate the crypto markets with greater confidence and precision. QuantGate will continue to drive innovation and provide traders with the tools they need to excel in today's dynamic and evolving financial markets.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.:

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing AI engines to deliver advanced SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. With its range of products, including Pilot Trading, QuantGate empowers traders globally with a comprehensive suite of real-time insights with cutting-edge SaaS solutions, enabling them to navigate the market with unparalleled confidence.

