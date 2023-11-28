Paybotic Financial Announces Attendance and Exhibition at MJBizCon Las Vegas

The Nation’s First and Premier Financial and Risk Management Company Showcases Ecosystem of Payment, Banking, Insurance, and Supply-Chain Solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybotic (“Paybotic”, “Paybotic Financial” or “the Company”), the nation’s premier resource for comprehensive financial and business solutions designed for the cannabis industry - announced today its attendance and participation at MJBizCon 2023. The conference will take place from November 28 – December 1, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



At the conference, the Paybotic team will be representing the nation’s foremost business solutions provider at exhibit booths #45011, #6622, and #6623. There, Paybotic executives including Co-Founder and CEO, Max Miller, will be available to discuss regulatory landscape and compliant cashless payment solutions within an ecosystem specifically designed for cannabis operators and consumers. The Company was the first provider of nationwide coverage.

Paybotic executives will be on site to provide comprehensive cannabis industry insights including:

Cannabis business accounting

Compliant cannabis payment & banking solutions

Insurance services and loyalty programs

US Regulatory landscape

Supply-chain optimization & risk mitigation



“Accepting payments is a vital function of any business,” shares Max Miller, CEO of Paybotic, who adds, “Cannabis businesses require modern, compliant and trustworthy solutions for operating in the current regulatory landscape with confidence. Paybotic has a decade of experience with providing tailored, scalable solutions that meet specific needs while empowering future growth.”

About Paybotic

Paybotic is a financial solutions company dedicated to servicing the cannabis industry. Founded in 2013, Paybotic is the preeminent financial solution provider for the cannabis industry offering a full-suite of financial solutions. Paybotic features ongoing compliance and security services to support a trusted network of partnerships for cannabis companies and their customers. Paybotic processes billions of dollars annually through its network of thousands of merchants across all legal cannabis markets, offering low downtime and has created a financial ecosystem for the emerging cannabis industry. To learn more, visit https://paybotic.com/ .

