Shelley Nadel of Food & Finance With Shelley to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I like to tell my clients, mainly women, that they will create their own financial success story,” expresses our guest. “Women control most of the money. They spend most of the money in the household, they live longer than men, they inherit money, and start most of the businesses. However, they have been neglected in the financial industry. This is the story of Shelley Nadel and her passion for empowering women.

The founder of Food & Finance with Shelley™, Mrs. Nadel is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional. as well as an amateur chef who uses recipes and cooking analogies to “make finance digestible.”

“Our firm provides comprehensive financial planning to professionals and small business owners,” explains Shelley, “with a target market of middle to senior level executive women. Comprehensive financial planning includes the entire financial spectrum of financial services, including tax-efficient investing, accumulation and income strategies for retirement, and risk management with insurance strategies. Our clients get expert education and advice on estate, legacy, charitable giving, and protecting assets against health and chronic care expenses. They understand that money touches everything in their lives, and their financial success depends on so much more than just their investment accounts. Every client is unique, with specific goals and priorities, so the only cookie cutters we use are in the Food and Finance kitchen!”

“I am a professional who is VERY passionate about financial literacy, educating people in a way that helps people drop their defenses around money and to embrace being in charge of their financial destiny,” adds Shelley. “Most financial education sessions are incredibly boring. The terms used are often very confusing, particularly to women. This is why I have integrated food with finance.”

“As an amateur chef, I often will educate people about finance through cooking,” mentions Shelley. “We came up with analogies tying culinary knowledge and quick tips to ways to take charge of your money rather than money controlling you. For example, the three knives that you need to have in your kitchen can be paralleled with the three main tax strategies of tax-deferred, after-tax, and tax-free.”

“We have three key goals,” adds Shelley. “First, raising broader awareness of Food & Finance. Second, motivating employers to give their employees an innovative, memorable path to financial wellness. Third, and most importantly, helping individual professionals and business owners to make the smart and efficient choices for long-term financial success.”

“My journey into financial services and innovative financial literacy took an unconventional route,” recalls Shelley. “After receiving my bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s in public affairs from the University of Texas LBJ School, my career goals focused on non-profit work and public policy. After a stint with the Federal Government in Washington, D.C., and Boston, I returned to my hometown of Houston, Texas, where I had a successful career with not-for-profit work while simultaneously raising my family. In 2007, I made a dramatic move to the financial services industry, starting with MassMutual, where I leveraged my academic and professional experience with Medicare and long-term care planning. Joining Wells Fargo Advisors in 2010 gave me the ability to focus on comprehensive planning, where I achieved my CFP® professional designation. July of 2016 brought the launch of Financial Success Strategies, LLC, an independent financial advisor firm, and we launched Food and Finance with Shelley™ launched in 2021 during the pandemic.”

In the near future, Shelley plans to collaborate on a Food and Finance cookbook that will incorporate targeted financial advice and culinary insights.

She remarks, “It’s not as hard as you think to create the financial future you really want. The answer is to set aside your fears and insecurities, commit to educating yourself, and rely on professional experts to guide you on the road to financial success.”

For more information, please visit https://www.financial-success.net and https://www.foodandfinancewithshelley.com/

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSA) and Csenge Advisory Group. Insurance offered through Financial Success Strategies, LLC, not affiliated with LSF or LSA. LSF and LSA are affiliated companies and do not provide tax or legal advice. Representatives may transact business, which includes offering products and services and/or responding to inquiries, only in state(s) in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.