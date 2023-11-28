Mattermost Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

The world’s premier organization for public-private cooperation appoints Mattermost to prestigious global network for its secure collaboration impact

Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost Inc., the leading self-sovereign collaboration platform for mission-critical work, today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum Global Innovator Community. The company enters a new cohort of the world’s most promising growth stage companies committed to accelerating resilience and collaboration for critical infrastructure organizations on the global stage.

Mattermost provides government, defense, and enterprise organizations a secure, self-sovereign platform to power collaboration for their most vital and sensitive operations.

Its solutions replace legacy Skype for Business deployments with a modern, self-hosted team messaging, workflow and automation platform. Built on open source technologies that provide the autonomy, transparency, and privacy needed to meet evolving national security and sovereignty standards, Mattermost also optionally integrates with Microsoft Teams, Azure AI, and Microsoft’s cloud-based platforms to leverage existing IT investments.

Available in 20 languages, Mattermost’s offerings are deployed in the world’s most demanding critical infrastructure environments. The systems run within air-gapped networks as well as on private and public clouds. They can be rapidly and scalably configured to meet custom security, compliance and toolchain integration needs, as well as interconnected to provide secure, federated collaboration across government agencies.





"Digitization has dramatically increased the speed of change in the world, providing both transformational opportunity and unprecedented risk. Private-public partnerships are essential to ensuring the resilience and security of critical infrastructure,” said Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost. “Joining the World Economic Forum enables Mattermost to more rapidly and directly support governments and enterprises in deploying secure, self-sovereign communications for mission-critical work and out-of-band communications. We believe leveraging open source technologies to address these needs, with full visibility, control and privacy, is vital for public safety."

Mattermost’s focus at the World Economic Forum will be on accelerating resiliency in critical infrastructure organizations through the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity, which drives global public-private action to address systemic cybersecurity challenges.

About Mattermost:

Mattermost provides secure, workflow-centric collaboration for technical and operational teams that need to meet nation-state-level security and trust requirements. We serve technology, public sector, national defense, and financial services industries with customers ranging from tech giants to the world’s largest banks, to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world. Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated team messaging, audio and screen share, workflow automation and project management on an open source platform vetted and deployed by the world’s most secure and mission-critical organizations. We co-build the future of collaboration with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared product vision, which is translated into 20 languages.

To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.

Mattermost and the Mattermost logo are registered trademarks of Mattermost, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



About the World Economic Forum:



The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.



About the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community:



The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprised of three sub-communities, the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

