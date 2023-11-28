C4 Therapeutics to Host Webcast to Present New Dose Escalation Data from CFT7455 Phase 1 Study in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET to present new Phase 1 dose escalation data for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFT7455, a MonoDAC™ degrader of IKZF1/3, for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.



To join the webcast, please visit this link or the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investors section on the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:



Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com