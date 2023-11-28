Xtract One Technologies Selected by Community Health Network for Weapons Detection Services

Key Hospital Locations Will Deploy Xtract One’s SmartGateway Solution to Prioritize the Safety and Well-being of Employees, Patients, and Visitors

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAC) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway System has been selected to protect key hospital locations in the Indianapolis-based Community Health Network (“Community”) . The system underwent a rigorous and successful 30-day pilot program at Community Hospital East, during which the technology demonstrated its effectiveness in detecting weapons.



In collaboration with their partner, Indiana-based CK2 Technologies , Community has chosen Xtract One’s SmartGateway system to ensure weapons are not brought into hospitals within their network, and to ensure a safe and comforting environment for all patients, staff, and visitors. The system replaces intimidating, traditional metal detectors and delivers fast, reliable, and seamless patron screening. This solution unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter the facility, using AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading patrons’ sense of privacy and comfort.

With Xtract One, Community will be able to build upon their facilities’ existing security measures, and ensure they deliver quick and safe entry experiences for all employees, patients, and visitors entering their hospitals. This strategic partnership underscores a commitment to enhancing safety across multiple Community locations, and a significant milestone in improving healthcare facility security.

“As an organization, we pride ourselves in delivering exceptional and convenient healthcare services to our community. We’re excited to partner with Xtract One to help bring safety to the forefront of our facilities and our patrons’ experiences,” said Kevin Mahan, Vice President of Security and Safety for the Community Health Network. “We had concerns about weapons entering our facilities but had no visibility as to the quantity or concern level. During the pilot period, the Xtract One system successfully detected and alerted on weapons of all sizes, including firearms and pocketknives. This knowledge, together with the data insights provided to us when using the solution made it very clear this was the right approach to ensuring a secure environment for all our patients. With Xtract One, we’re able to focus on our work delivering optimal healthcare experiences to our community, knowing that our employees, patients, and visitors are safe when they enter our facilities.”

The SmartGateway will soon be available at multiple Community hospitals including Community Hospital North, Community Behavioral Health, Community Fairbanks Recovery Center, Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Community Hospital Anderson, and Community Howard Regional Health.

“In the past year alone, various regions across the country have seen nursing strikes and demands by medical personnel for a safer workplace environment. Healthcare professionals have expressed that they no longer feel safe at work, and are choosing to leave the profession,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “With the SmartGateway, we can help healthcare facilities like the Community Health Network create a warm, welcoming healthcare environment across their facilities that both fits their aesthetic, and increases the safety for employees, patients, and visitors.”

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations, and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflict and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; reliance on management; the Company’s future requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: info@xtractone.com, http://www.xtractone.com

Investor Relations: xtract1@rbmilestone.com

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, 212-206-1645, kristen@jmgpr.com