Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on December 29, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 16, 2024.
Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
