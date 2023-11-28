Number bib collection for the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to start tomorrow; Marathon Carnival to be held this weekend to elevate atmosphere.

MACAU, November 28 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take place on 3 December (Sunday). Participants can collect their number bib from tomorrow (29 November). In addition, the ‘2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’ will be held on 2 and 3 December for participants, residents and tourists to experience the vibrant and joyful atmosphere of the Marathon.

Number bib available for collection from 29 November

Participants of the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon can collect their number bib and information document on M/F of Broadway MacauTM between 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 29 November – 1 December and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on 2 December, by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf; the authorized person is required to present his/her identification document, the registration receipt with authorization signature and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Marathon Carnival to create festive atmosphere

The ‘2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’ will be held at Broadway Food Street of Broadway Macau™ on 2 and 3 December, featuring photo spots, game booths, cultural and creative sales area, street performances and a kids running competition. Incorporating different elements such as sports, entertainment, gourmets and culture creativity, participants, residents and tourists are all welcome to join to experience the festive atmosphere of the Marathon. Prizes including electronics and hotel accommodation are also on offer for participants of on-site lucky draws. The opening ceremony of the Carnival will be held at 12:00 p.m. on 2 December.

The popular ‘Most Creative Costume Award’ will be held again this year. Participants of the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon may take a photo with their costume and upload the photo via the Macao International mobile app to join this competition.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practise for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.