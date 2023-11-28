Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for October 2023

MACAU, November 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 137 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in October 2023, an increase of 19 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 24.8% to 46,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms hiked by 41.1 percentage points year-on-year to 82.8%; the rates for 5-star (85.6%) and 2-star hotels (83.1%) both exceeded 80%, surging by 45.4 percentage points and 33.7 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in October leapt by 151.8% year-on-year to 1,247,000; guests from mainland China (904,000), Hong Kong (187,000) and Taiwan (28,000) jumped by 131.2%, 787.0% and 503.1% respectively, whereas local guests (46,000) dropped by 34.0%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests stayed at 1.6 nights.

In the first ten months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 43.0 percentage points year-on-year to 80.9%. The number of guests soared by 159.9% year-on-year to 11,041,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights.

In October, there were 170,000 visitors arriving on package tours; meanwhile, a total of 36,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 504.5% year-on-year. In the first ten months of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 914,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies rocketed by 858.1% year-on-year to 327,000.