MPU-Bell Centre of English Organizes AI Creative English Language Teaching Forum

MACAU, November 28 - To cultivate English talents and local English teachers for the moderate diversification of Macao's "1+4" economy, the Macao Polytechnic University held the "20th Anniversary of MPU-Bell Centre of English – Creative English Language Teaching Forum" on 24th November. Renowned English teaching scholars from the Greater Bay Area were invited to share their insights, exploring the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) in English teaching and the role of creative English teaching in the era of high technology, in order to promote high-quality development of education. Nearly 200 English teachers of Basic Education and from more than ten universities and schools in Macao attended the forum.

The forum was presided over by Prof. Im Sio Kei, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University; Dr. Chan Chi Kwan, Honorary Director of the Sheng Kung Hui (Macau) Education Association and Principal of Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School Macau; Prof. Lan Hongjun, Dean of the School of Interpreting and Translation, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies; Prof. Kathleen Ahrens, an expert in Applied Linguistics, Language Research, and Professional Communication at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Mr. Martin Ma, Vice Principal of Kao Ip Middle School; Ms. Nausheen Gull, Head of Primary at Macau Anglican College; Prof. Zhang Yunfeng, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Translation; Dr. David Sansom, Director of MPU-Bell; and Dr. Lily Lim, Deputy Director of MPU-Bell.

In his speech, Director of the MPU-Bell Centre of English David Sansom expressed gratitude for the long-term support of the Macao SAR government, UK Bell Cambridge, Macao Polytechnic University and various local schools in Macao, which contributes to the thriving of the Centre in Macao for twenty years. Since its establishment, the Centre has provided high-quality English teacher training for government departments, enterprises, universities, and primary and secondary schools, as well as a variety of professional English courses for the general public. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the Creative ELT forum provided a platform for the discussion of the importance of creative English teaching and the potential impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence on language teaching and learning.

The forum invited Prof. Kathleen Ahrens from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Prof. Lan Hongjun from the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies as the keynote speakers. Together with David Sansom and three experienced ESP trainers from MPU-Bell, they shared and discussed about some of the effective ways to integrate relevant expertise and technologies into teaching. Lily Lim, Deputy Director of MPU-Bell served as the moderator of the forum. Attendees included Dean of Peking University Health Science Centre – Macao Polytechnic University Nursing Academy, Dean of Health Sciences and Sports, Dean of Faculty of Business, Acting Dean of Faculty of Languages and Translation, Deputy Director of the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies, Director and Deputy Director of MPU-Bell, and representatives from various primary and secondary schools including Mateus Ricci, Kao Ip, Pooi To, Yuet Wah, Macau Anglican, Colégio Diocesano de São José (5a), Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section), Choi Kou, Macau Baptist, Hou Kong, Hou Kong Premier, and Keang Peng. Nearly 200 participants from more than ten primary and secondary schools, and universities actively interacted with the speakers, creating a lively atmosphere.

Entering its 21st year, the MPU-Bell Centre of English will continue to provide high-quality English training for local and mainland universities and schools, and offer a more diverse range of international English examination certifications, aiming to contribute to positioning Macao as a base for English training and international examinations.