UM honorary doctorate Ching-Ping Wong to give talk on polymers in electronic applications

MACAU, November 28 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold a Doctor honoris causa Lecture on 2 December (Saturday). Prof Ching-Ping Wong, a world-renowned scholar in electronic engineering, will give a talk titled ‘Polymers and Nano Materials for Electronic Application’. All are welcome to attend.

Prof Ching-Ping Wong is currently Regents’ Professor and the Charles Smithgall Institute Endowed Chair in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US. His research interests include polymeric electronic materials, electronic packaging and interconnects, interfacial adhesions, syntheses and characterisations of nano-functional materials such as well-aligned carbon nanotubes, graphene, lead-free alloys, flip chip underfill, ultra-high k capacitor composites, and lotus effect coating materials. He fundamentally transformed the packaging technology for semiconductors, pioneering the use of new materials ranging from polymers to nanomaterials, and achieving remarkable cost efficiency. Prof Wong has made outstanding contributions to academia, industry, and society, and is known as the ‘Father of Modern Semiconductor Packaging’ for his groundbreaking innovations. He also holds esteemed positions in multiple academic institutions, serving as a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and a founding fellow of the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences.

During the lecture, Prof Wong will discuss the applications of polymers in electronic devices, present the synthesis methods and properties of nano-functional materials and their potential applications in electronics. By shedding light on the applications of polymers and nanomaterials, the lecture will take the audience into the fascinating world of polymeric electronic materials.

The lecture will begin at 10:00am in the Auditorium of Research Building (N21-G013), UM. It will be conducted in English. For those who are interested in attending the lecture, please make a registration at https://go.um.edu.mo/rv0m6o8p. For enquiries, please call 8822 8763 or email alicewmlam@um.edu.mo.