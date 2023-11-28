PM’s attendance at COP28, Turkey visit look towards sustainable development: Deputy FM

VIETNAM, November 28 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will announce Việt Nam's new initiatives and commitments at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in joint efforts against climate change, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt.

In an interview granted to the press ahead of the PM’s trip to attend the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) within COP28, hold bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3, Việt stressed the significance of the summit in the context that climate change remains the biggest challenge and the greatest public concern globally this year.

Therefore, Việt Nam hopes that COP28 will reap tangible outcomes, especially in the areas of top concern, according to the official.

Việt elaborated that the participating countries are expected to take stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and embark on sustainable, just energy transition.

Developed countries should fulfill their commitments, especially to financial support and technology transfer to developing nations in this process, he continued, adding that the conference is expected to put forth a clear, feasible global adaptation target framework.

The Loss and Damage Fund should be put in place soon for a new, larger financial source in support of developing countries and others most severely affected by climate change, he said.

For Việt Nam, after the PM announced the country’s commitments to net zero emissions by 2050 at COP26, which was held in the UK in 2021, the Government and ministries, agencies, and localities have taken drastic, specific actions to achieve the goal, Việt noted, taking the examples of the approval of National Power Development Plan VIII, and the country’s joining the political declaration on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in order to attract resources to its just energy transition.

Asked about Chính's Turkey visit and bilateral activities in the UAE, the Deputy FM said they are of special importance as Việt Nam is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with Turkey, and the 30th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with the UAE.

This is also the first official visit by a Vietnamese PM to Turkey, Việt emphasised.

The trip is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust and creating new, breakthrough momentum for cooperation between Việt Nam and Turkey and the UAE in all fields, from economy, trade and investment to new areas like innovation, science-technology and energy.

It will also help implement Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation, and diversification of foreign relations, the official said.

This is the PM's second visit to the Middle East within two months, following his attendance at ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) summit and bilateral activities in Saudi Arabia in October, reflecting Việt Nam's clear interest in promoting multifaceted cooperation with the region, he went on.

Apart from meetings with high-ranking leaders and politicians from other countries, the PM will attend and deliver speeches at business forums and seminars, and receive representatives from leading enterprises, corporations, and investment funds of Turkey and the UAE, thereby facilitating Vietnamese exports, attracting new, high-quality investment flows, and expanding collaboration in new fields, towards the goal of sustainable development, Việt said. — VNS