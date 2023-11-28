String of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns in DC

Surveillance video shows 6-month-old Hendrix being taken by an armed man in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A series of recent armed robberies targeting dogs in D.C. have garnered attention and concern from pet owners.

On Saturday afternoon, Teffiney Worthy says her 6-month-old French bulldog, Hendrix, was stolen by a man who threatened to kill her as he held a taser.

The incident captured on her home surveillance camera shows two black cars pulled up outside her home on Monroe Street, Northeast. One man jumps out of a car and approaches Worthy as she struggles to key in her pin to get inside.

Worthy told investigators that the man said, "Give me your dog or I will kill you" before making a run with the puppy.

"I want to fight back, but the safest thing would be to hand him over and hopefully he can return safely," Worthy told WUSA9.

Police say owners should not fight back, especially if the robber is armed.

D.C. Police say French bulldogs are not the only breeds being targeted, however, breeders say there is a demand for 'Frenchies'.

A local French bulldog breeder told WUSA9 she sees an uptick in stolen 'Frenchies' during the holiday season because they are a breed that is often gifted.

A search on Puppies.com shows that some 'Frenchies' are sold locally for up to $50,000.

The D.C. Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) says robbers are looking for dogs that are easy to carry and can be resold for thousands of dollars.

"It's a quick buck that someone is able to make and it's easy to snatch from someone that is unsuspecting," Dan D'Eramo with the HRA told WUSA9.

D'Eramo says these robberies are not an indication that dogs are in a crisis in the District, but simply a crime of opportunity.

The HRA has issued a series of recommendations for pet owners:

Make sure that your pet is microchipped and that your contact information on file is up-to-date.

Your pet should always wear a collar and ID tag with your name, phone number, and current address on it.

Take clear photographs of your pet from various angles and update them regularly. Make note of any distinguishing features that could be helpful in identifying your pet.

Keep photographs of yourself with your pet, as well as veterinary records and adoption or purchase paperwork to substantiate yourself as the owner.

Don’t leave your pet anywhere that you would not leave a small child. For example, never leave your dog tied up or unattended outside (even in your own backyard) or alone inside a car.

Keep your pet on a leash, and if you let them off leash, practice recall and make sure they are in view at all times. We advise against retractable leashes that can break and provide less control than a standard 6-foot lead.

Always be vigilant of your surroundings and take note of any suspicious behavior.

