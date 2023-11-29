New Study Makes Tap Water Cleaner and Safe

Graphic abstract. Simulated time (lines) and time calculated based on experimental results (dots) to quench 95% of H2O2 (t 0.95) by equimolar chlorine at initial H2O2 dose of 2 mg/L (a1–a2), 5 mg/L (b1–b2), and 10 mg/L (c1–c2) at 4 °C (left) and 20 °C (right).

CHINA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UV/H₂O₂ advanced oxidation process, increasingly used since the 1990s, is pivotal in removing pollutants like 1,4-dioxane, chlorinated contaminants, and taste and odor compounds from drinking water globally. However, more than 85% of hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) typically remains in the water post-treatment, necessitating efficient quenching methods.

In a new study published on 15 July 2023, in the journal Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering, researchers from University of Toronto identified the most effective and practical quenching agent for use in drinking water treatment plants. The findings emphasize the crucial significance of selecting an appropriate quenching agent, a decision that plays a key role in the context of drinking water treatment.

In this comprehensive study, researchers delved into the kinetics of hydrogen peroxide quenching following the UV/H₂O₂ advanced oxidation process, focusing on thiosulfate, bisulfite, and chlorine as potential agents. These substances were specifically chosen for their varied effectiveness in degrading residual hydrogen peroxide. The primary objective was to ascertain the most efficient and feasible quenching agent for application in drinking water treatment plants. The findings of the study revealed substantial differences in the effectiveness of these agents, underscoring the critical importance of selecting the right quenching agent in the water treatment process. Such a decision significantly influences the removal efficiency of pollutants, the overall cost of water treatment, and the environmental impact of the process, highlighting the study's relevance in enhancing water treatment methodologies.

Highlights

● H2O2 quenching rates by Cl/S-based chemicals were measured.

● Chlorine takes seconds-to-minutes to quench H2O2 at common water pH.

●The form of chlorine (gas vs. hypochlorite) affects the H2O2 quenching rate.

● H2O2 quenching rates by chlorine in different conditions were predicted.

This study offers essential guidance for global water treatment facilities, presenting a scientific framework for choosing quenching agents that effectively balance efficiency, affordability, and environmental impact. Its focus on optimizing the quenching process heralds a move towards more sustainable, effective water treatment methods, significantly enhancing the safety and cleanliness of water supplies worldwide.

DOI

10.1007/s11783-023-1747-4

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1007/s11783-023-1747-4

Funding information

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Grant (CRDPJ-542302-2019).