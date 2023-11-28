Forekast Reveals The Top Trends of the Year with 2023 “Trend Rewind” Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forekast today released its 2023 Trend Rewind, a look back on some of the biggest trending events of the year. Events that received the most attention online throughout the year have been highlighted to celebrate the end of 2023 and its most talked about headlines. The year's top events were voted on by the Forekast community of over 14,000 social media experts, marketers, PR professionals and business owners. Review the full results at 2023rewind.com.



Here are a few of the highlights from the report.

72% of respondents said Taylor Swift was the most talked about person of 2023

85% of respondents said Barbie was the most talked about movie of 2023

45% of respondents said The Last of Us was the most talked about TV show of 2023

See the top 15 trends of 2023 on the Trend Rewind

Live events stole the show.

From Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour to the Coronation of King Charles, 2023 saw plenty of once-in-a-lifetime events that people were eager to witness. The Coronation was voted as the most talked about live event of 2023, while Taylor Swift was voted the most talked about person of the year.

Movies and TV made a comeback.

We started out the year with a bang on the small screen as The Last of Us debuted on HBO in January, averaging over 32 million viewers per episode every Sunday night. The Bear season 2 stole our hearts, Succession destroyed them, and on the big screen, we finally had some non-Marvel blockbusters to look forward to. A whopping 85% of respondents said that Barbie was the most talked about movie of 2023, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Oppenheimer were also massive successes at the box office.

See the full 2023 Trend Rewind: www.2023rewind.com

About Forekast.com

Forekast is the place to discover trending events before they start trending. Forekasters knew Barbie was going to be a massive hit way ahead of its box office success. They know when the next AI product demo is, when the next iPhone drops, and when the next solar eclipse is going to be trending. They know when The Eras Tour is wrapping up, when the next big video game is releasing, even when National Dog Day is (woof). Forekasters don’t wake up surprised to see what’s trending on social media - they know exactly what’s going to be trending, long before everyone else does. It’s a community of marketers, PR professionals, and social media experts who need to stay ahead of the next big thing.

About the 2023 Trend Rewind

An online survey of Forekast users was conducted by Something Great Marketing , with data percentages collected between November 1 to November 25, 2023. The Trend Rewind top 15 events are based on votes from Forekast users throughout the year, with data collected from January 1, 2023, to November 25, 2023.

