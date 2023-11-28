Submit Release
PDD Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB68,840.4 million (US$19,435.4 million), an increase of 94% from RMB35,504.3 million in the same quarter of 2022.
  • Operating profit in the quarter was RMB16,656.0 million (US$2,282.9 million), an increase of 60% from RMB10,436.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB18,125.8 million (US$2,484.4 million), an increase of 47% from RMB12,301.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB15,537.1 million (US$2,129.5 million), an increase of 47% from RMB10,588.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB17,027.1 million (US$2,333.8 million), an increase of 37% from RMB12,447.2 million in the same quarter of 2022.

“We are dedicated to generating value through innovations, which forms the foundation of our high-quality development,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “We continued to invest decisively in areas such as agritech, supply chain technology, and core R&D capabilities. Through these efforts, we aim to create our unique value.”

“Last month, we celebrated our eighth anniversary. We sincerely thank all stakeholders for the support we received,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Throughout the past third quarter, consumption vitality kept improving. We continued to provide consumers with more savings and better service through increased investments.”

“Under our ‘high-quality development’ strategy, we increased our investment in technology and further deepened user mindshare in the third quarter. Our financial performance reflects the early results we have achieved,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance at PDD Holdings. “Going forward, we will continue to invest decisively to support our high-quality development.”

Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB68,840.4 million (US$9,435.4 million), an increase of 94% from RMB35,504.3 million in the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB39,687.7 million (US$5,439.7 million), an increase of 39% from RMB28,482.0 million in the same quarter of 2022.
  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB29,152.7 million (US$3,995.7 million), an increase of 315% from RMB7,022.3 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Total costs of revenues were RMB26,830.2 million (US$3,677.4 million), an increase of 262% from RMB7,414.1 million in the same quarter of 2022. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees, payment processing fees, maintenance costs and call center expenses.

Total operating expenses were RMB25,354.1 million (US$3,475.1 million), an increase of 44% from RMB17,653.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in sales and marketing expenses.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB21,748.5 million (US$2,980.9 million), an increase of 55% from RMB14,048.8 million in the same quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB758.3 million (US$103.9 million), compared with RMB906.6 million in the same quarter of 2022.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB2,847.3 million (US$390.3 million), compared with RMB2,698.2 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Operating profit in the quarter was RMB16,656.0 million (US$2,282.9 million), an increase of 60% from RMB10,436.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB18,125.8 million (US$2,484.4 million), an increase of 47% from RMB12,301.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB15,537.1 million (US$2,129.5 million), an increase of 47% from RMB10,588.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB17,027.1 million (US$2,333.8 million), an increase of 37% from RMB12,447.2 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB11.38 (US$1.56) and the diluted earnings per ADS was RMB10.60 (US$1.45), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB8.38 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB7.34 in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB11.61 (US$1.55), compared with RMB8.62 in the same quarter of 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB32,537.9 million (US$4,459.7 million), compared with RMB11,651.8 million in the same quarter of 2022, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB202.8 billion (US$27.8 billion) as of September 30, 2023, compared with RMB149.4 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on November 28, 2023 (12:30 PM GMT and 8:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
     
    As of
    December
31, 2022 		  September 30, 2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)
         
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   34,326,192   54,939,761   7,530,121
Restricted cash   57,974,225   56,413,498   7,732,113
Receivables from online payment platforms   587,696   2,547,134   349,114
Short-term investments   115,112,554   147,906,904   20,272,328
Amounts due from related parties   6,318,830   6,138,625   841,369
Prepayments and other current assets   2,298,379   3,629,894   497,518
Total current assets   216,617,876   271,575,816   37,222,563
             
Non-current assets            
Property, equipment and software, net   1,044,847   1,065,180   145,995
Intangible assets   134,002   21,900   3,002
Right-of-use assets   1,416,081   3,662,756   502,022
Deferred tax assets   1,045,030   1,631,825   223,660
Other non-current assets   16,862,117   36,293,655   4,974,459
Total non-current assets   20,502,077   42,675,316   5,849,138
             
Total Assets   237,119,953   314,251,132   43,071,701


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
   
  As of
  December
31, 2022 		  September 30, 2023
  RMB   RMB   US$
      (Unaudited)
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities          
Amounts due to related parties 1,676,391   2,028,787   278,068
Customer advances and deferred revenues 1,389,655   2,043,857   280,134
Payable to merchants 63,316,695   68,099,716   9,333,843
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,960,723   43,936,446   6,021,992
Merchant deposits 15,058,229   16,282,948   2,231,764
Convertible bonds, current portion 13,885,751   14,351,445   1,967,029
Lease liabilities 602,036   1,381,067   189,291
Total current liabilities 116,889,480   148,124,266   20,302,121
           
Non-current liabilities          
Convertible bonds 1,575,755   1,623,726   222,550
Lease liabilities 870,782   2,397,222   328,567
Deferred tax liabilities 13,025   55,903   7,662
Total non-current liabilities 2,459,562   4,076,851   558,779
           
Total Liabilities 119,349,042   152,201,117   20,860,900
           
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Ordinary shares 170   177   24
Additional paid-in capital 99,250,468   104,152,729   14,275,319
Statutory reserves 5,000   5,000   685
Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,322,238   5,952,839   815,904
Retained earnings 15,193,035   51,939,270   7,118,869
Total Shareholders’ Equity 117,770,911   162,050,015   22,210,801
           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 237,119,953   314,251,132   43,071,701
           


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2022    2023    2022    2023 
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues   35,504,304     68,840,371     9,435,358     90,737,561     158,758,169     21,759,617  
Costs of revenues   (7,414,132 )   (26,830,233 )   (3,677,390 )   (22,535,593 )   (56,645,305 )   (7,763,885 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (14,048,820 )   (21,748,449 )   (2,980,873 )   (36,611,335 )   (55,550,346 )   (7,613,808 )
General and administrative expenses   (906,573 )   (758,345 )   (103,940 )   (2,324,408 )   (2,170,780 )   (297,530 )
Research and development expenses   (2,698,166 )   (2,847,323 )   (390,258 )   (7,978,039 )   (8,087,944 )   (1,108,545 )
Total operating expenses   (17,653,559 )   (25,354,117 )   (3,475,071 )   (46,913,782 )   (65,809,070 )   (9,019,883 )
                         
Operating profit   10,436,613     16,656,021     2,282,897     21,288,186     36,303,794     4,975,849  
                         
Interest and investment income, net   1,092,150     2,127,356     291,578     2,645,402     5,878,696     805,742  
Interest expenses   (13,646 )   (12,208 )   (1,673 )   (39,434 )   (35,832 )   (4,911 )
Foreign exchange gain/ (loss)   53,374     94,860     13,002     (125,891 )   234,540     32,146  
Other income, net   546,528     290,384     39,800     2,052,533     2,624,375     359,701  
                         
Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees   12,115,019     19,156,413     2,625,604     25,820,796     45,005,573     6,168,527  
Share of results of equity investees   10,732     (105,811 )   (14,503 )   (76,377 )   10,359     1,420  
Income tax expenses   (1,537,177 )   (3,513,480 )   (481,563 )   (3,660,054 )   (8,269,697 )   (1,133,456 )
Net income   10,588,574     15,537,122     2,129,538     22,084,365     36,746,235     5,036,491  


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2022   2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Net income   10,588,574   15,537,122   2,129,538   22,084,365   36,746,235   5,036,491
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   10,588,574   15,537,122   2,129,538   22,084,365   36,746,235   5,036,491
                         
                         
Earnings per ordinary share:                        
-Basic   2.10   2.84   0.39   4.38   6.81   0.93
-Diluted   1.84   2.65   0.36   3.86   6.28   0.86
                         
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ):                        
-Basic   8.38   11.38   1.56   17.52   27.24   3.73
-Diluted   7.34   10.60   1.45   15.43   25.13   3.44
                         
Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):                        
-Basic   5,051,256   5,462,542   5,462,542   5,043,522   5,395,211   5,395,211
-Diluted   5,776,165   5,865,102   5,865,102   5,733,453   5,853,748   5,853,748


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2022   2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues                        
- Online marketing services and others   28,482,052   39,687,678   5,439,649   71,907,695   104,864,935   14,372,935
- Transaction services   7,022,252   29,152,693   3,995,709   18,829,866   53,893,234   7,386,682
Total   35,504,304   68,840,371   9,435,358   90,737,561   158,758,169   21,759,617
                         


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2022   2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Share-based compensation expenses included in:                        
Costs of revenues   5,841   20,422   2,799   22,011   86,066   11,796
Sales and marketing expenses   608,462   464,950   63,726   1,623,126   1,943,049   266,318
General and administrative expenses   680,252   355,053   48,664   1,724,567   1,058,914   145,136
Research and development expenses   570,327   629,394   86,266   1,862,276   1,805,821   247,508
Total   1,864,882   1,469,819   201,455   5,231,980   4,893,850   670,758

        

 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2022    2023
   2022    2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities   11,651,823     32,537,857     4,459,684     21,957,598     57,271,860     7,849,762  
Net cash used in investing activities   (356,394 )   (4,820,500 )   (660,704 )   (13,801,754 )   (38,960,607 )   (5,339,995 )
Net cash generated from financing activities   258     385     53     569     7,671     1,051  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   250,227     201,058     27,557     209,551     733,918     100,591  
                         
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   11,545,914     27,918,800     3,826,590     8,365,964     19,052,842     2,611,409  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   62,864,021     83,434,459     11,435,644     66,043,971     92,300,417     12,650,825  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   74,409,935     111,353,259     15,262,234     74,409,935     111,353,259     15,262,234  


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
         
    For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
    2022    2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Operating profit   10,436,613     16,656,021   2,282,897   21,288,186   36,303,794   4,975,849
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   1,864,882     1,469,819   201,455   5,231,980   4,893,850   670,758
Non-GAAP operating profit   12,301,495     18,125,840   2,484,352   26,520,166   41,197,644   5,646,607
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   10,588,574     15,537,122   2,129,538   22,084,365   36,746,235   5,036,491
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   1,864,882     1,469,819   201,455   5,231,980   4,893,850   670,758
Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   13,646     12,208   1,673   39,434   35,832   4,911
Add: (Gain)/ loss from fair value change of certain investments   (19,886 )   7,935   1,088   68,173   746,915   102,373
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders           12,447,216     17,027,084   2,333,754   27,423,952   42,422,832   5,814,533
                         
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)   5,776,165     5,865,102   5,865,102   5,733,453   5,853,748   5,853,748
                         
Diluted earnings per ordinary share   1.84     2.65   0.36   3.86   6.28   0.86
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share   0.31     0.25   0.03   0.92   0.97   0.13
                           
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share   2.15     2.90   0.39   4.78   7.25   0.99
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS   8.62     11.61   1.55   19.13   28.99   3.96

____________________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.


