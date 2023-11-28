Submit Release
Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 28 Nov 2023


Reference is made to the notice on 15 November 2023 regarding private placement of 78,651,685 shares at NOK 0.445 per share. The capital increase has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 209,493,156.- divided into 1,396,621,040 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 28 November 2023 at 11:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.


