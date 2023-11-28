28 November 2023

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is accredited in Turkmenistan

On November 27, 2023, Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Turkmenistan Nicolaas Jacob Schermers.

On behalf of the head of the Turkmen state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post and wished him success in further strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Nicolaas Jakob Schermers was introduced to the priorities of the domestic and foreign policy of Turkmenistan, which consistently implements a peace-loving strategy in the international arena based on the principles of positive neutrality, “open doors” and equal, mutually beneficial partnership.

The readiness of Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to intensify fruitful cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, through authoritative international organizations, including within the framework of the dialogue between Turkmenistan and the European Union demonstrating the positive dynamics of the dialogue, was expressed.