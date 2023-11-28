OFP Funding Secures DMCC Trading License, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Prop Trading Regulations And Trader Safety
The prop firm, now based in the UAE, is solidifying its position as one of the few regulated prop firms in the market
This strategic milestone positions us as one of the very few regulated prop firms, reflecting our dedication to transparency and regulatory excellence.”LONDON, REINO UNIDO, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, a leading proprietary trading firm now based in the UAE, announces a strategic move to enhance safety measures for its traders. The company has officially shifted its operations from the U.K. to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and has successfully acquired the prestigious DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) trading license for proprietary trading firms, specifically the "Trading for Proprietary Account on Regulated Exchanges" license.
This relocation and acquisition mark a significant milestone in OFP's commitment to providing a secure and regulated trading environment for its clients. The DMCC license reinforces OFP Funding's dedication to transparency, regulatory compliance, and elevating industry standards.
Key Highlights
Enhanced Regulatory Compliance: The move to the U.A.E. and the acquisition of the DMCC trading license position OFP Funding as one of the only regulated proprietary trading firms in the market. This transition aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to adhere to the highest regulatory standards and prioritize the safety of its traders.
Commitment to Trader Safety: OFP places the safety and security of its traders at the forefront of its mission. The decision to relocate operations to the U.A.E. reflects the company's dedication to creating a secure trading environment, fostering trust, and mitigating risks associated with the financial markets.
Strategic Milestone: The acquisition of the DMCC trading license is a strategic move that not only ensures regulatory compliance but also signifies OFP's continuous pursuit of excellence. By obtaining this license, the company reinforces its position as an industry leader committed to providing traders with a reliable and compliant trading experience.
Ruggero Catalano, Co-Founder and CEO of OFP Funding, expressed enthusiasm about this transformative step, stating, "Our decision to move operations to the U.A.E. and acquire the DMCC trading license is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our traders. This strategic milestone positions us as one of the very few regulated prop firms, reflecting our dedication to transparency and regulatory excellence."
OFP Funding invites traders, partners, and the wider financial community to celebrate this exciting development. The company remains steadfast in its mission to empower traders and provide a secure platform for their financial endeavors.
About OFP
Founded in 2021, OFP Funding stands out as a leading proprietary trading firm renowned for its state-of-the-art technology, hassle-free model with no challenges or verification processes, and a supportive trading community. Dedicated to fostering talent, OFP Funding equips traders with the resources to commence risk-free trading within 24 hours, offering up to £5 million.
Empowering individuals to reach their financial aspirations in the dynamic realm of trading, OFP Funding provides access to various asset classes and boasts an advanced trading Dashboard, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for traders worldwide.
