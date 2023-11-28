Aerospike Showcases New Levels of Database Performance, Price, and Sustainability on Graviton3 at AWS re:Invent

Aerospike Delivers More Than 25 Million Transactions Per Second at Under 1ms — a 1.6x Price Performance Improvement — on Graviton

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Invent 2023 — Booth #250 — Aerospike Inc. showcased superior performance, price, and sustainability gains for real-time applications running on the recently announced Aerospike Database 7 at AWS re:Invent.

Benchmarks of the Aerospike Database and AWS Graviton2 processors show more than 25 million transactions per second at under 1ms — a 1.6x price performance improvement, with 27% lower annual costs and 60% less energy consumption than an equivalent x86 cluster. Now, the combination of the new Aerospike Database 7 and Graviton3 processors adds additional double-digit price performance gains for real-time applications running on Graviton3.

“Today’s AI/ML workloads demand vast amounts of timely data, but training those models can come at great costs to both the IT budget and energy consumption,” said Lenley Hensarling, chief product officer, Aerospike. “The Aerospike Database is architected to maximize hardware innovations, like Graviton3, delivering incredible throughput at a fraction of the cost and energy consumption.”

Aerospike Database 7’s New Unified Storage Format

The new unified storage format in Aerospike 7 provides the flexibility to choose the right storage engine for different kinds of workloads, even within the same cluster. Developers no longer need to understand the intricacies of in-memory, hybrid memory, and all-flash storage models. And in-memory deployments gain fast restarts for enterprise-grade resiliency and compression that shrinks the memory footprint of real-time applications.

One Multi-model Database Simplifies Operations and Reduces Costs

The Aerospike Database handles diverse workloads across the most popular NoSQL data models — key value , document , and graph , plus SQL access for analytics — in a single real-time data platform. Aerospike’s multi-model approach simplifies database operations and delivers low-latency, high-throughput processing across data models while handling mixed workloads from gigabyte to petabyte scale.

Operational benefits of Aerospike’s multi-model approach have resulted in proven, best-in-industry total cost of ownership (TCO), which shows that even at the highest levels of scale, Aerospike requires up to 80% less infrastructure than traditional key-value, document, or graph databases.

