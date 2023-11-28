MEDIA ADVISORY: Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and CanadaHelps to Commemorate GivingTuesday at Fred Victor, Highlighting the Crucial Importance of Charities

Media event to take place onsite at Fred Victor’s emergency shelter and transitional housing resource

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadaHelps , the country's largest platform for donating and fundraising online and co-founders of GivingTuesday in Canada, will be joined by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Fred Victor today at 9:45 a.m. EST. This in-person media event will commemorate the importance of GivingTuesday, the world’s largest generosity movement, and the critical role of essential charities. Spokespersons will be available for interviews to discuss how Canadians can support charities on GivingTuesday and through the holiday giving season in light of the latest Ipsos data , which reveals that – in addition to the two in 10 (20%) Canadians that currently rely on charitable services for essential needs (e.g., food, shelter, and clothing, etc.) – another 24% of Canadians expect they will need to access charitable services within the next six months.



Who:

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

Duke Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer, CanadaHelps

Keith Hambly, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Victor



Where:

Fred Victor, 40 Oak Street, Toronto, ON



When:

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST

Media Registration:

Interviews:

Media Kit:

Onsite Media Contacts:

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, it powers CanadaHelps.org, a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada, and UniteforChange.com , where Canadians can learn about causes and easily support the collective work of charities addressing a cause they care about. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 30,000 charities, and free training and education so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, over 4.4 million people have given more than $2.7 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .