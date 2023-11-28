Mimecast Appoints Janet Prosper as Chief Human Resources Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the executive appointment of Janet Prosper to the position of Chief Human Resources Office (CHRO), effective immediately. Prosper had served as interim CHRO since October 2022, and Vice President, Human Resources, since May 2021. Reporting to Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer, Prosper will collaborate with the executive team to shape the company’s people and organization strategy.



In her capacity as CHRO, Prosper will lead all aspects of human resources, focusing on transformation, organizational design, change management, culture and employee offering, talent management, and leader development. Prosper will also lead Mimecast’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Prosper has nearly three decades of experience leading HR teams in large, global organizations, including CareerBuilder, where she designed and led the people strategy across 12 countries and 750 employees. Prosper also held senior leadership roles with global responsibilities at Ciena and Equifax.

“Janet is a strong and capable business partner who is especially skilled at aligning Mimecast’s people strategy with our company goals to drive business success and growth,” said Bauer. “I’m thrilled to have Janet on the team and know she will be a tremendous asset and enabler of our success.”

“It is an honor to lead Mimecast’s fabulous and talented team of human resources professionals,” said Prosper. “I look forward to continuing our work together and partnering with our business leaders to foster an innovative and inclusive culture where people can do their best work, driven by our Mimecast Way values.”

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to Work Protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

